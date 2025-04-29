What's the story

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi created a new Rajasthan Royals record on Monday.

The duo stitched an impressive 166-run partnership against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

This is now the highest stand by an RR pair in the tournament's history.

The remarkable feat helped the Royals chase down the 210-run target.

Meanwhile, here we look at the highest partnerships against GT in IPL history.