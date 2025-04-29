Which pair owns the highest partnership vs GT in IPL?
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi created a new Rajasthan Royals record on Monday.
The duo stitched an impressive 166-run partnership against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
This is now the highest stand by an RR pair in the tournament's history.
The remarkable feat helped the Royals chase down the 210-run target.
Meanwhile, here we look at the highest partnerships against GT in IPL history.
#1
Jaiswal & Suryavanshi - 166 runs
RR were off to a flier in the aforementioned game as openers Jaiswal and Suryanvanshi posted a quickfire 166-run stand in just 71 balls.
14-year-old Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket as he made 101 runs off just 38 balls.
Jaiswal, who played second fiddle, returned unbeaten on 70 off just 40 balls as RR comfortably chased down the 210-run target.
As RR prevailed in just 15.5 overs, they now own the fastest successful 200-plus chase in IPL.
#2
Kohli & Jacks - 166* runs
The previous-fastest successful 200-plus chase in IPL belonged to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli and centurion Will Jacks starred as RCB chased down 201 in just 16 overs against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last year.
Like Jaiswal and Suryanvanshi, the duo also added 166 runs for the second wicket and returned unbeaten.
While Kohli made an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls, Jacks made 100* off 41 balls as RCB won by nine wickets.
#3
Samson & Parag - 130 runs
Albeit in a losing cause, RR batters Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag smashed half-centuries against GT in the IPL 2024 game in Jaipur.
Their combined efforts meant RR posted 196/3 while batting first. RR were reeling at 45/2 when Samson joined Parag.
The duo stitched a record-breaking 130-run stand for the third wicket.
While skipper Samson faced 38 balls for his 68*-run effort, Parag made 76 off 46 balls.
No other pair owns a 120-plus stand against GT.