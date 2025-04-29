Revisiting the 150-plus stands for Rajasthan Royals in IPL
What's the story
In a stunning exhibition of cricketing brilliance, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched a new record for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The pair registered the highest-ever partnership for the franchise in an action-packed contest against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Their historic effort featured a breathtaking 166-run stand for the first wicket as RR secured a historic win.
Here we decode RR's 150-plus stands in IPL.
#1
Jaiswal & Suryavanshi - 166 runs
RR were off to a flier in the aforementioned game as openers Jaiswal and Suryanvanshi posted a quickfire 166-run stand in just 71 balls.
14-year-old Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket as he made 101 runs off just 38 balls.
Jaiswal, who played second fiddle, returned unbeaten on 70 off just 40 balls as RR comfortably chased down the 210-run target.
As RR prevailed in just 15.5 overs, they now own the fastest successful 200-plus chase in IPL.
#2
Buttler & Padikkal - 155 runs
The previous record for the highest partnership for any wicket for Rajasthan Royals in IPL was held by Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal.
They had set a benchmark of 155 runs for the opening wicket against Delhi Capitals during an IPL 2022 match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
While Buttler hit a splendid 116 from just 65 balls, Padikkal (54 off 35 balls) played the second fiddle.
Their efforts meant RR finished at 222/2 before restricting DC to 207/8.
#3
Samson & Stokes - 152* runs
Opening the batting for RR, Ben Stokes smashed an unbeaten 107 off 60 deliveries against Mumbai Indians in the 2020 Abu Dhabi game to help his team chase down the target of 196.
The southpaw dominated an unbeaten 152-run stand with Sanju Samson for the third wicket as the Royals prevailed with 10 balls to spare.
Samson contributed with 54* off 31 balls.
#4
Buttler & Samson - 150 runs
Buttler's sparkling century helped Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 game in Delhi.
RR managed 42/1 in the powerplay overs after Jaiswal departed early.
From there on, Buttler and Sanju Samson added 150 runs for the second wicket.
While the former hit a 64-ball 124, Samson supported him with a 33-ball 48.
RR hence finished at 220/3 and later won by 55 runs.