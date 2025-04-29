What's the story

In a stunning exhibition of cricketing brilliance, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched a new record for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The pair registered the highest-ever partnership for the franchise in an action-packed contest against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Their historic effort featured a breathtaking 166-run stand for the first wicket as RR secured a historic win.

Here we decode RR's 150-plus stands in IPL.