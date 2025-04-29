Decoding the fastest successful 200-plus run chase in IPL history
What's the story
In a stunning show of batting, Rajasthan Royals (RR) completed an unprecedented 210-run chase against Gujarat Titans (GT) at their home ground in Jaipur.
This is the fastest 200-plus target ever chased in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Vaibhav Suryanvanshi was the star performer in this historic match, scoring a blistering century.
Here we look at the fastest 200-plus chases in IPL.
#1
RR in 15.5 overs vs GT, 2025
RR were off to a flier in the aforementioned game as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryanvanshi posted a quickfire 166-run stand in just 71 balls.
14-year-old Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket as he made 101 runs off just 38 balls.
Jaiswal, who played second fiddle, returned unbeaten on 70 off just 40 balls as RR recorded an eight-wicket win.
As RR prevailed in just 15.5 overs, RR are now at the top of this list.
#2
RCB in 16 overs vs GT, 2024
The previous-fastest successful 200-plus chase in IPL belonged to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli and centurion Will Jacks starred as RCB chased down 201 in just 16 overs against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
The duo added 160 runs for the second wicket and returned unbeaten.
While Kohli made an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls, Jacks made 100* off 41 balls as RCB won by nine wickets.
#3
MI in 16.3 overs RCB, 2023
Mumbai Indians took just 16.3 overs to chase down 200 against RCB in the IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede. Stadium.
MI saw Ishan Kishan get off to a flier as he slammed a ferocious 21-ball 42.
Suryakumar Yadav (35-ball 83) and Nehal Wadhera (52* off 34 balls) later tormented RCB bowlers with half-centuries.
The duo added 140 runs for the third wicket as MI prevailed by six wickets.
#4
DC in 17.3 overs GL, 2017
In the 2017 match against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in Delhi, Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) accomplished the 209-run target in just 17.3 overs.
Rishabh Pant almost scored a century in that game, falling short at 97 runs off 43 balls.
Opener Sanju Samson (61 off 31 balls) also played a key role in the seven-wicket win. Alongside Pant, he added 143 runs for the second wicket.