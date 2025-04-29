What's the story

In a stunning show of batting, Rajasthan Royals (RR) completed an unprecedented 210-run chase against Gujarat Titans (GT) at their home ground in Jaipur.

This is the fastest 200-plus target ever chased in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Vaibhav Suryanvanshi was the star performer in this historic match, scoring a blistering century.

Here we look at the fastest 200-plus chases in IPL.