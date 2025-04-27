What's the story

Express pacer Mayank Yadav has finally returned to the Lucknow Super Giants setup after recovering from a lumbar stress injury.

Despite being retained for ₹11 crore, he had not played since the start of this season.

He will finally feature in LSG's crucial IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Skipper Rishabh Pant informed the same at the toss.