IPL 2025: LSG's Mayank Yadav returns for MI match
What's the story
Express pacer Mayank Yadav has finally returned to the Lucknow Super Giants setup after recovering from a lumbar stress injury.
Despite being retained for ₹11 crore, he had not played since the start of this season.
He will finally feature in LSG's crucial IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Skipper Rishabh Pant informed the same at the toss.
Recovery
Yadav replaces Shardul Thakur
Yadav was expected to return to the team by mid-April, but complications from a toe injury delayed his recovery.
LSG felt the pacer's absence, but they have done well with limited resources.
Shardul Thakur was signed as a replacement for left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan and has done admirably well during Yadav's absence.
Notably, Yadav has replaced Thakur for the MI game.
Information
Playing XI of LSG versus MI
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, and Mayank Yadav.
Investment
LSG's significant investment in Mayank Yadav
LSG had retained Mayank for ₹11 crore before the mega auction, a huge jump from his previous price of ₹20 lakh before the 2024 season.
The amount was mainly because of his ability to bowl consistently at speeds of over 150kph.
He bagged the player-of-the-match award in his first two IPL matches and was later added by national selectors to the pool of quicks.