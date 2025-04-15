IPL: MS Dhoni becomes oldest player with MoM award
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants in Match 30 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
The Yellow Army finally bounced back after five successive defeats. They chased down 167 despite suffering a middle-order collapse.
Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni drove CSK to victory after they required 56 runs off 30 balls.
The latter gave his finishing touch with an 11-ball 26*.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Dube played the anchor after CSK were down from 74/1 to 96/4.
However, Dhoni, who batted at number seven, accelerated when the asking rate soared.
He led from the front when bottom-placed CSK were desperate for a win.
Although Dube (43*) scored more runs than Dhoni, the latter's strike-rate makes him our Player of the Day, more so when he had a sore knee.
Information
Another run-chase, another unbeaten knock
Dhoni hammered 4 fours and a six in his 11-ball 26*. He returned unbeaten for the 99th time in the IPL. Overall, Dhoni has raced to 5,373 IPL runs. His strike-rate in the ongoing edition reads 158.53.
Award
Oldest player with this feat
Dhoni was officially adjudged the Player of the Match for his impactful knock.
According to JioHotstar, Thala Dhoni won the award after a total of 2,175 days (since IPL 2019).
At 43, he has become the oldest player to win the man-of-the-match award in IPL history.
Overall, Dhoni has won this award for the 18th time in the IPL.
Record
First player with 200 fielding dismissals
Dhoni added another feather to his cap in the first innings.
He is the only player to have registered 200 fielding dismissals in the IPL. His historic dismissal came as he stumped Ayush Badoni.
Dhoni now has 201 dismissals as a fielder in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik is his closest rival, with 182 dismissals.
Dhoni's path to this incredible milestone features 197 wicket-keeping dismissals.