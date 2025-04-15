What's the story

Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants in Match 30 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The Yellow Army finally bounced back after five successive defeats. They chased down 167 despite suffering a middle-order collapse.

Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni drove CSK to victory after they required 56 runs off 30 balls.

The latter gave his finishing touch with an 11-ball 26*.