The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 clash at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

Under first-time captain Axar Patel, DC had a dream start to their season, winning their first four matches.

However, at home, their form has been patchy with just one win from three games.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is among the players to watch out for.

Here we decode his numbers against KKR.