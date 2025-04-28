KL Rahul owns six IPL fifties versus KKR: Key stats
What's the story
The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 clash at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.
Under first-time captain Axar Patel, DC had a dream start to their season, winning their first four matches.
However, at home, their form has been patchy with just one win from three games.
Meanwhile, KL Rahul is among the players to watch out for.
Here we decode his numbers against KKR.
Stats
Rahul vs KKR
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul has racked up 515 runs from 17 games against the Knight Riders at an average and a strike rate of 39.61 and 137.33, respectively.
The tally also includes 20 sixes and 44 fours. Rahul has registered six fifties with a best of 74 against KKR.
Rahul also has a solitary duck under his belt against the three-time champions.
Face-offs
Rahul has tackled Sunil Narine well
Rahul is among the rare breed of batters with a dominant record against the talismanic Sunil Narine.
He has scored 114 runs off 85 deliveries against the mystery spinner in IPL.
The DC wicketkeeper-batter has also fallen prey to Narine twice across 11 IPL meetings.
Varun Chakravarthy has kept Rahul quiet, conceding just 45 runs off 46 balls against Rahul while dismissing him once.
Rahul has a strike rate of 160.86 versus Andre Russell (1 dismissal from 5 innings).
Career
Presenting his season in numbers
Rahul has mustered 354 runs at 60.66 this season, the most for DC.
The batter, who had scored 185 runs in his first three games, has only managed 179 runs in five innings since his maiden outing in Delhi.
Earlier in the season, Rahul became the fastest to 5,000 IPL runs.
He has overall raced to 5,047 runs at an average of 46.30. This includes four tons and 40 fifties.