DC vs KKR, IPL 2025: Presenting key player battles
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
The match will be played on Tuesday, April 29, at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
DC, who are currently placed fourth with six wins and three losses, will be looking to clinch another win.
On the other hand, KKR have struggled to find their rhythm, managing just three wins from nine games.
Here we decode the anticipated player battles.
#1
KL Rahul vs Sunil Narine
The in-form KL Rahul is among the rare breed of batters with a dominant record against the talismanic Sunil Narine.
With the help of six maximums, he has scored 114 runs off 85 deliveries against Narine in IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The tally includes an impressive strike rate of 134.11.
The DC wicketkeeper-batter has also fallen prey to Narine twice across 11 IPL meetings.
#2
Axar Patel vs Varun Chakravarthy
Another mystery spinner who has been brilliant for KKR is Varun Chakravarthy.
He has been on a roll this season, having scalped 11 wickets at an economy of 6.85.
Meanwhile, Axar Patel has a strike rate of 195.58 versus spinners this season.
However, he has also fallen to them four times across eight innings.
Chakravarthy has trapped Patel twice across four IPL meetings, conceding just seven runs off 23 balls.
#3
Ajinkya Rahane vs Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav has taken 12 wickets at 19.66 in IPL 2025, and his economy rate is a sensational 6.55.
Ajinkya Rahane would want to put the left-arm wrist-spinner under pressure in the middle overs.
Rahane's strike rate versus spin this year is a paltry 123.45.
Moreover, he has fallen to Kuldeep twice across five IPL meetings, managing just 19 runs off 27 balls.
#4
Andre Russell vs Mitchell Starc
Ace all-rounder Andre Russell is going through a disappointing season as he has managed just 55 runs from six innings at 9.16.
Mitchell Starc, who has been sensational with his yorkers in the death overs, can be Russell's nemesis.
Notably, Russell has smashed Starc for 55 runs at a strike rate of 239.13 without being dismissed across four T20 meetings.