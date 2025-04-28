What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The match will be played on Tuesday, April 29, at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC, who are currently placed fourth with six wins and three losses, will be looking to clinch another win.

On the other hand, KKR have struggled to find their rhythm, managing just three wins from nine games.

Here we decode the anticipated player battles.