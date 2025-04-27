What's the story

Match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2025 saw Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings share points at Eden Gardens.

Punjab Kings posted 201/4 (20 overs), powered by commanding half-centuries from openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.

Their 120-run stand is now the second-highest 100-plus partnership for PBKS against KKR across any wicket.

Let's decode the 100-plus partnerships for PBKS versus KKR (any wicket).