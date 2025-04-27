IPL: Decoding 100-plus partnerships for PBKS vs KKR (any wicket)
Match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2025 saw Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings share points at Eden Gardens.
Punjab Kings posted 201/4 (20 overs), powered by commanding half-centuries from openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.
Their 120-run stand is now the second-highest 100-plus partnership for PBKS against KKR across any wicket.
Let's decode the 100-plus partnerships for PBKS versus KKR (any wicket).
#1
129 - Wriddhiman Saha, Manan Vohra, Bengaluru 2014 (Final)
In the 2014 final, Wriddhiman Saha and Manan Vohra recorded PBKS' highest 100-plus partnership, adding 129 runs (third wicket).
Batting first and losing two early wickets, Saha's explosive *115 off 55 balls, alongside Vohra's 67 off 52, powered PBKS to 199/4 (20 overs).
It wasn't enough despite their efforts, as KKR chased down the target, winning by three wickets to claim their second title.
#2
120 - Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Kolkata, 2025
As mentioned, Prabhsimran and Priyansh shared a 120-run opening stand, now PBKS' second-highest 100+ partnership vs KKR.
Batting first, they powered PBKS to a strong start before Priyansh fell for 69 off 35 and Prabhsimran soon after for 83 off 49.
Meanwhile, their efforts helped PBKS post 201/4 (20 overs).
However, persistent rain during the second innings meant the match ended without a result.
#3
116 - Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Kolkata, 2018
In Match 18 (2018 season), KL Rahul and Chris Gayle stitched together a 116-run partnership for PBKS (1st wicket) against KKR.
Chasing a rain-revised target of 125 (13 overs), the duo gave PBKS a blazing start, adding 116 runs (first wicket), according to ESPNcricinfo.
Rahul smashed 60 off 27 balls before falling, while Gayle scored 62* off 38, guiding PBKS to a nine-wicket win.
#4
115 - Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Abu Dhabi, 2020
During match 24 of the 2020 season, PBKS openers put up 115 runs for the first wicket.
Chasing 165, the partnership between Rahul (74 off 58) and Mayank Agarwal (56 off 39) gave PBKS a strong start.
However, it wasn't enough, as PBKS were eventually restricted to 162/5, falling short by two runs.
#5
100 - Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Sharjah, 2020
The 100-run stand between Gayle and Mandeep Singh for the second wicket during Match 46 of the 2020 season rounds out this list of century partnerships against KKR.
Chasing 150, PBKS lost their skipper early.
However, the partnership between Mandeep (66* off 56) and Gayle (51 off 29) powered them to an eight-wicket win with seven balls to spare.