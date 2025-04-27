Barcelona beat Real Madrid, win 32nd Copa del Rey title
What's the story
Barcelona edged past arch-rivals Real Madrid 3-2 in the final of the 2024/25 Copa del Rey. With this win, Barca have won their 32nd Copa del Rey honor.
Pedri handed Barca the lead (28') before goals from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni saw Real level in the 2nd half.
Ferran Torres made it 2-2 late on. In extra-time, Jules Kounde scored the winner.
Copa del Rey
Real finish as runners-up for the 21st time
This was the 32nd title for Barca as mentioned. Before this, their last Copa del Rey title came in the 2020/21 season.
Athletic Bilbao own the 2nd-highest number of Copa del Rey honors (24).
Real Madrid remain on 20 titles. Their last win came in 2022/23. This was the 21st time Real finished as runners-up in the Copa del Rey.
Yamal
20 assists for Yamal in 2024/25 for Barca
Lamine Yamal made two assists for the Catalan giants. He has now raced to 20 assists this seasonn in all competitions. He finished the Copa del Rey campaign with 5 assists.
As per Opta, Yamal has produced goals in his last three Clasico appearances (G2 A2); becoming fourth Barca player to do it since 2013/14 after Luis Suárez (twice), Sergi Roberto and Raphinha.
Trophy
2nd trophy this season for Barcelona
Barcelona won their 2nd trophy this season under manager Hansi Flick.
Before this Copa del Rey win, Barca beat 10-man Real 5-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup in January.
Barcelona, who reached their 27th final in the tourney, won the trophy for the 15th time (12 times runners-up).
Contrasts
Barca aiming for more trophies; Real's season fading
Barca can win four trophies this season under Flick. They have already won the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey.
Barca are also top of La Liga 2024/25 with 76 points collected. They are 4 points above Real.
Barca are also in the semis of the UEFA Champions League.
Meanwhile, Real's hope for a trophy now hangs on La Liga.
Stats
Key numbers of Mbappe, Torres and Pedri
Mbappe has raced to 34 goals for Real this season in 51 appearances.
Barca's Torres finished the 2024/25 Copa del Rey as the top-scorer with 6 goals. In 42 matches this season, he owns 18 goals. This was his 43rd goal in Barca colors from 155 matches.
Making his 194th appearance for Barca, Pedri has raced to 25 goals.
Do you know?
Do you know?
As per Opta, this was the second time Barcelona and Real Madrid played extra-time in a final in any competition since Copa del Rey 2011.
Information
Here are the match stats
Barcelona has 22 attempts with 9 shots on target. Real had 7 shots on target from 15 attempts. Flick's men had 60% ball possession and an 88% pass accuracy. Barca edged past Real in terms of corners 8-7.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
THE COPA IS OURS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WLcjstoG6y— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 26, 2025