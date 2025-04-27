What's the story

Barcelona edged past arch-rivals Real Madrid 3-2 in the final of the 2024/25 Copa del Rey. With this win, Barca have won their 32nd Copa del Rey honor.

Pedri handed Barca the lead (28') before goals from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni saw Real level in the 2nd half.

Ferran Torres made it 2-2 late on. In extra-time, Jules Kounde scored the winner.