What's the story

Crystal Palace have booked a place in the 2024/25 FA Cup final after thrashing Aston Villa 3-0 at the Wembley Stadium.

The game witnessed Eberechi Eze scoring a stunning opening goal, bending home a beautiful strike from 22 yards after a turnover and pass from Ismalia Sarr.

Sarr then proved to be crucial, scoring two second-half goals.

Despite Villa's efforts to put pressure, Dean Henderson's outstanding performance kept them at bay.

With this win, Palace have reached their 3rd FA Cup final.