Erling Haaland scored five goals past Luton Town in the FA Cup (Photo credit: X/@FACup)

Five-star Erling Haaland scripts these records against Luton Town: Details

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:39 pm Feb 28, 202408:39 pm

What's the story ﻿Manchester City hammered Luton Town with a 6-2 win in the fifth round of the 2023-24 FA Cup. It was a goal-fest as Erling Haaland stepped up with five goals on a historic night. Mateo Kovacic also chipped in with a goal. Notably, it was the Norwegian's eighth hat-trick for Manchester City and became the first player to score five goals twice for City.

Match details

Manchester City annihilate Luton Town in FA Cup fifth round

Haaland opened the scoring in the third minute for City. He came up with two more goals to help the visitors go up 3-0 before Luton's Jordan Clark stepped up with a brace. However, Haaland's goal-scoring spree continued as he added two more goals in the second half as Kevin De Bruyne completed his hat-trick of assists. Lastly, Kovacic also found the net.

Goals

25-plus goals for Haaland in five successive seasons

Haaland has now netted 27 goals in the 2023-24 season across all competitions. He scored 52 goals last season from 53 appearances while returning with 29 goals in 30 matches in the 2021-22 season for Borussia Dortmund. Haaland scored 41 goals in the 2020-21 season. In the 2019-20 season, he hammered 28 goals for RB Salzburg before netting 16 goals for Dortmund.

Erling Haaland

Most goals since his debut for Manchester City

The Norwegian striker has hammered home 79 goals in 83 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions since his debut for the club in July 2022. As per Opta, he has scored at least 30 more goals than any other Premier League player in this period. Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah trails him in this regard with 49 goals.

Information

Haaland scripts this exceptional feat

Haaland is the first player to score five-plus goals in a UEFA Champions League game and repeat the same feat in an FA Cup clash. He scored five goals against RB Leipzig last season in their UCL round of 16 encounter (7-0).

Hat-trick

18 hat-tricks across eight different club competitions

As per Squawka, the 23-year-old has slammed home 18 hat-tricks across eight different senior club competitions. He has registered five hat-tricks in the Premier League, three hat-tricks each in the Austrian and German Bundesliga. He returned with two hat-tricks in the UCL while netting two in the FA Cup. Haaland owns a single hat-trick in the DFB-Pokal, OFB Cup and Eliteserien respectively.

Records

Most goals in a single FA Cup fixture

Haaland matched Frank Roberts and Bobby Marshall's tally of most goals scored in an FA Cup game (5). Denis Law scored six goals in 1961 but the match was canceled due to torrential rain. He is the first to score five-plus goals in an FA Cup match for a top-division club since George Best netted six for Manchester United against Northampton Town in 1970.

2023-24

A look at his numbers in the 2023-24 season

Haaland has missed a few matches this season due to injury but his goal-scoring numbers are still up there. He has netted 17 goals in 21 Premier League appearances this season. He has returned with five goals in six UCL games. He went blank in the FA Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup. Lastly, he scored five goals in his only FA Cup outing.