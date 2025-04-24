What's the story

FanCode, a prominent Indian streaming platform, has suspended the broadcast of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 in India.

The decision follows the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of over 25 innocent people, including Indian tourists.

This move is seen as a response to the national grief and a gesture of solidarity, reflecting the country's collective sentiment in the wake of the tragedy.

Here are further details.