Pakistan Super League 2025 broadcast suspended in India: Here's why
FanCode, a prominent Indian streaming platform, has suspended the broadcast of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 in India.
The decision follows the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of over 25 innocent people, including Indian tourists.
This move is seen as a response to the national grief and a gesture of solidarity, reflecting the country's collective sentiment in the wake of the tragedy.
Geopolitical impact
PSL's mixed reception in India due to diplomatic tensions
The suspension of PSL 2025's broadcast highlights the ongoing intersection of geopolitics and sports.
Notably, this isn't the first time that diplomatic relations have affected sporting events.
Pakistan's premier T20 tournament, the PSL, has had a mixed reception among Indian audiences amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to respond to this development.
Tribute
IPL 2025 players pay tribute to Pahalgam attack victims
In a show of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, players from both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wore black armbands during their IPL 2025 match on April 23.
A minute's silence was observed before play, with all celebratory elements—fireworks, music, and cheerleaders—put on hold as a mark of respect.
Additionally, skippers of both teams condemned the attack and passed on their condolences to the victims and their families.
Past actions
BCCI's history of solidarity with terror attack victims
Notably, this isn't the first time BCCI has stood in solidarity with victims of a terror attack.
After the Pulwama attack in 2019, the cricketing body skipped an opening ceremony for IPL's 12th season and donated money for victim welfare instead.
The Indian Cricket Team also paid tribute by donning camouflage caps during a match against Australia that year, while MS Dhoni wore gloves with Army Insignia at the 2019 ODI World Cup.
A look at the current PSL 2025 standings
