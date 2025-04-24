Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Who's fastest to 12,000 runs?
What's the story
Veteran batter Rohit Sharma recently became the second Indian to complete 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The Mumbai Indians star accomplished the milestone with his 12th run against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.
Rohit joined Virat Kohli, who unlocked this achievement over a year ago, during IPL 2024.
So, how many matches did the two take for touching the 12,000-run mark?
Rohit
Rohit scales 12,000 runs in 456 matches
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit raced past 12,000 T20 runs in 456 matches. He took 443 innings for the same.
Rohit is currently the eighth-highest run-getter in overall T20s. As of now, he has racked up 12,058 runs at an average of 30.91 in T20s.
Rohit's tally includes eight tons and 80 half-centuries, as well as a strike-rate of 135.08.
Kohli
How many matches did Kohli take?
As mentioned, Kohli completed 12,000 T20 runs in March 2024, during the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star was the sixth player with this feat.
Kohli touched this mark in his 377th match. He took only 360 innings, the second-fastest in these terms after Chris Gayle (345).
Kohli has now raced past 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Information
Who took fewer balls?
According to CricBeat, Rohit took 8,885 balls to reach 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. On the other hand, Kohli required 8,997 deliveries for the same. Notably, Kieron Pollard tops this list (7,992 balls).
India
Contribution for Team India
Until March 22, 2024 (when Kohli reached 12,000 T20 runs), he was the only player with 4,000 runs in T20I cricket.
He had amassed 4,037 runs from 117 T20Is at an incredible average of 51.75 by then.
Notably, both Kohli and Rohit retired from T20Is after helping India win the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Rohit is still the highest run-getter in the format (4,231).