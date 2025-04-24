What's the story

Veteran batter Rohit Sharma recently became the second Indian to complete 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The Mumbai Indians star accomplished the milestone with his 12th run against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

Rohit joined Virat Kohli, who unlocked this achievement over a year ago, during IPL 2024.

So, how many matches did the two take for touching the 12,000-run mark?