The 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season will see a face-off between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The much-awaited game will be played at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 25 at 7:30pm IST.

Both sides haven't been at their best this season and their position in the table suggests the same.

CSK and SRH have both lost six games this season from 8 matches. Here's the match preview.