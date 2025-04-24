Underperformers CSK and SRH gear up for intense clash: Preview
The 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season will see a face-off between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The much-awaited game will be played at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 25 at 7:30pm IST.
Both sides haven't been at their best this season and their position in the table suggests the same.
CSK and SRH have both lost six games this season from 8 matches. Here's the match preview.
Teams
A hapless campaign for both sides
CSK are coming off a massive nine-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals, Mumbai Indians.
On the other hand, SRH also come into this contest after losing against MI by 7 wickets.
Both teams haven't been able to find their footing in this season and have been in the second half of the table since the beginning.
CSK and SRH's chances of qualifying for the playoffs are close to nil.
Details
H2H record and points summary
Both sides have met 21 times in the IPL with the Super Kings enjoying a solid win-loss tally of 15-6 against the Sunrisers.
At the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, CSK own a 100% win record over SRH (5-0).
CSK own 4 points from 8 games this season and their NRR is -1.392. On the other hand, SRH too own 4 points from 8 games with their NRR being -1.361.
Focus
Player focus: Heinrich Klaasen can be a game changer
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen will be hoping to turn his side's fortunes in Match 43.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen has featured in 4 IPL matches against CSK. He has scored 54 runs at 18. His best score reads 20 with his strike rate being 98.18.
Meanwhile, in 2 games at Chepauk versus CSK, Klaasen has 37 runs from 2 matches at 18.50.
Overall in the tournament, Klaasen owns 1,274 runs from 43 matches at 38.60.
Game conditions
CSK vs SRH: Weather forecast and pitch report
The weather for the Chennai clash looks promising, with no rain interruptions and a minimum and maximum temperature of 28°C and 37°C respectively.
The Chepauk pitch will help spinners, with conditions favoring them as the match progresses due to the surface slowing down.
Dew could influence the pitch's behaviour, particularly during the latter stages of the game.
A total above 160 could be a decent one for the team batting first on this surface.
Probable XIs
A look at the probable playing XIs
CSK probable XI: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.
Impact Player: Anshul Kamboj.
Sunrisers Hyderabad probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.
Impact Player: Abhinav Manohar.
Stats
Decoding the key stats
MS Dhoni has scored 1,530 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL from 73 matches (63 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages 42.50 and his strike rate reads 144.61.
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has managed 35 IPL scalps from 53 matches at the Chepauk. He averages 27.54 (ER: 6.97).
Ishan Kishan announced his arrival in SRH colors with a breathtaking 47-ball 106* against Rajasthan Royals this season.
However, the left-handed batter could enter double digits only once in his next seven outings. His scores after the hundred read 0, 2, 2, 17, 9*, 2, and 1.
