PBKS were 56/0 in the 1st six overs. Arya was the aggressor, scoring 29 from 15 balls.

The two players continued to play smart cricket after the powerplay.

In the 11th over, Prabhsimran hammered Sunil Narine for two sixes. After Arya's dismissal, Prabhsimran ripped apart Chetan Sakariya in the 13th over.

Varun Chakravarthy wasn't spared either. In the 15th over, Vaibhav Arora dismissed Prabhsimran.