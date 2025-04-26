Prabhsimran Singh completes 1,000 IPL runs with 83 versus KKR
What's the story
Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh smashed a majestic 83-run knock from 49 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
The match at Eden Gardens saw PBKS opt to bat as openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran added a solid 120-run stand for the opening wicket.
Prabhsimran looked well set for a ton but fell short.
Knock
A brilliant knock from the opener's blade
PBKS were 56/0 in the 1st six overs. Arya was the aggressor, scoring 29 from 15 balls.
The two players continued to play smart cricket after the powerplay.
In the 11th over, Prabhsimran hammered Sunil Narine for two sixes. After Arya's dismissal, Prabhsimran ripped apart Chetan Sakariya in the 13th over.
Varun Chakravarthy wasn't spared either. In the 15th over, Vaibhav Arora dismissed Prabhsimran.
Stats
1,000 runs, 5th IPL fifty and 50 sixes for Prabhsimran
Prabhsimran's 83 was laced with six fours and six sixes. He struck at 169.39.
Playing his 43rd IPL match, Prabhsimran has raced to 1,048 runs at 24.37. This was his 5th fifty (100s: 1).
He went past 50 sixes during this match (55). His IPL strike rate is 151.88.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 206 runs versus KKR (50s: 2) at 34.33.
Information
17th T20 fifty for Prabhsimran
Overall in T20s, he has raced to 2,665 runs from 97 matches at 31.35. This was his 17th fifty. He owns 2 hundreds. He has also got to 140 T20 sixes.
Records
Arya and Prabhsimran set these partnership records for PBKS
Arya and Prabhsimran's 120-run stand is the 5th 100-plus partnership for Punjab against KKR in IPL history.
This is also Punjab's highest tally for an opening stand, surpassing 116 runs added between KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in 2019.
This is also PBKS' highest stand for any wicket against KKR at Eden Gardens.