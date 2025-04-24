Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Jasprit Bumrah: Stats after 300 T20 wickets
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah completed 300 T20 wickets in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on April 23.
Bumrah claimed 1/39 from his 4 overs. Mumbai went on to win the match by 7 wickets.
Notably, Bumrah became the 2nd Indian pacer to claim 300 Test scalps after Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
We decode their stats after 300 T20 scalps.
Comparison
Their numbers when completing 300 T20 scalps
Bumrah has 300 Test scalps from 238 matches at 20.57 (ER: 6.91). The right-arm seamer has bowled 22 maidens in T20s, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He owns two fifers and two four-fers with the best of 5/10.
Bhuvneshwar reached the 300 wickets mark in 287 games. His average read 25.27 (ER 7.3). The tally includes five five-wicket hauls and as many four-fers.
Information
Bhuvi now owns 318 T20 wickets
In 302 matches, Bhuvneshwar owns 318 scalps at 24.93. His economy rate is 7.27. He has bowled 26 maidens and his best figures read 5/4.
IPL
Their performance in IPL
Bhuvneshwar owns 189 wickets in the IPL from 183 matches and is the tournament's leading wicket-taker among pacers.
He averages 27.14 with his ER being 7.57. He has two four-fers and two fifers. His best performance is 5/19.
Meanwhile, Bumrah has collected 170 scalps from 138 matches at 22.78. He has two four-fers and two fifers with the best of 5/10.
India
Their performance for Team India
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who represented the Indian cricket team from 2012 to 2022, managed 90 scalps in T20Is at 23.10.
He played 87 matches. His economy rate reads 6.96. He has two fifers and three four-fers.
On the other hand, Bumrah has 89 scalps from 70 T20Is. He averages 17.74 with his economy rate being 6.27. His best performance is 3/7.