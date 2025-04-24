What's the story

Jasprit Bumrah completed 300 T20 wickets in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on April 23.

Bumrah claimed 1/39 from his 4 overs. Mumbai went on to win the match by 7 wickets.

Notably, Bumrah became the 2nd Indian pacer to claim 300 Test scalps after Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

We decode their stats after 300 T20 scalps.