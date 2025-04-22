Notably, Sai Kishore was quick to defend Rashid when Knight questioned his form after GT's win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.

He said, "As a team, we don't doubt his abilities...we all believe in him and I still believe he's the best T20 bowler in the world."

This strong endorsement from Kishore shows the team's unwavering support for Rashid despite his recent struggles on the field.