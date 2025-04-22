IPL 2025: Sai Kishore hits out at Rashid Khan's critics
What's the story
Gujarat Titans spinner Sai Kishore has defended teammate Rashid Khan's performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
This comes after former England opener Nick Knight questioned Rashid's form during a post-match presentation.
Despite having only six wickets in eight matches and an economy rate nearing 10 runs per over this season, Kishore labeled Rashid as "one of the best T20 bowlers in the world."
Player support
Sudharsan defends Rashid's IPL performance
Notably, Sai Kishore was quick to defend Rashid when Knight questioned his form after GT's win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday.
He said, "As a team, we don't doubt his abilities...we all believe in him and I still believe he's the best T20 bowler in the world."
This strong endorsement from Kishore shows the team's unwavering support for Rashid despite his recent struggles on the field.
Performance
Rashid shows improvement in recent match
In a aforementioned match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rashid returned to form with figures of 2/25.
The performance was his best this year and helped Gujarat Titans secure a 39-run victory.
Despite his earlier struggles, this display of skill has reaffirmed Sai Kishore's belief in Rashid's abilities as one of the top T20 bowlers globally.
Team's mindset
Sudharsan highlights team's focus on improvement
Despite the mixed results, Sai Kishore stressed that the team's focus is on playing good cricket rather than just chasing wins.
He said, "The talk has been about playing good cricket, not about the results."
This highlights Gujarat Titans's dedication to improving constantly and their resolve to perform better as a unit in IPL 2025.
Notably, the team is atop the IPL 2025 points table with six wins in eight matches.