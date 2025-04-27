What's the story

The 44th match of the 2025 IPL between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings ended without a result, with both teams sharing the spoils in Kolkata.

PBKS' opening duo, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, starred with half-centuries, putting on a 120-run partnership.

This is now the second-highest first-wicket partnership against KKR at Eden Gardens.

Here are the highest first-wicket partnerships against KKR (Eden Gardens).