IPL: Presenting highest 1st-wicket partnerships against KKR at Eden Gardens
What's the story
The 44th match of the 2025 IPL between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings ended without a result, with both teams sharing the spoils in Kolkata.
PBKS' opening duo, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, starred with half-centuries, putting on a 120-run partnership.
This is now the second-highest first-wicket partnership against KKR at Eden Gardens.
Here are the highest first-wicket partnerships against KKR (Eden Gardens).
#1
123 runs - Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chris Gayle (RCB), 2011
The 123-run opening partnership between Tillakaratne Dilshan and Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bangalore (2011 season) remains the highest first-wicket stand against KKR at Eden Gardens.
Chasing 172, the duo powered RCB's chase until Dilshan was dismissed for 38 off 31 balls.
Gayle continued his assault, smashing an unbeaten 102 off 55 balls, guiding RCB to a nine-wicket victory with 11 balls to spare.
#2
120 runs - Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya (PBKS), 2025
As mentioned, Prabhsimran and Priyansh shared a 120-run opening stand, the second-highest first-wicket partnership at Eden Gardens vs KKR.
Batting first, they powered PBKS to a strong start before Priyansh fell for 69 off 35 and Prabhsimran soon after for 83 off 49.
Meanwhile, their efforts helped PBKS post 201/4 (20 overs).
However, persistent rain (second innings) meant the match ended without a result.
#3
118 runs - Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (SRH), 2019
Jonny Bairstow and David Warner forged a 118-run stand for the first-wicket against KKR at Eden Gardens (2019), playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Batting first, Warner's 85 off 53 balls and Bairstow's 39 off 35 balls put together a solid partnership, helping SRH post 181/3 (20 overs).
However, their efforts were overshadowed by Andre Russell's explosive 49 off 19, leading KKR to a six-wicket victory.
#4
116 runs - Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (PBKS), 2018
In Match 18 (2018 season), KL Rahul and Gayle stitched together a first-wicket partnership of 116 runs against KKR at Eden Gardens.
Chasing a rain-revised target of 125 (13 overs), the duo gave PBKS a blazing start, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Rahul smashed 60 off 27 balls before falling, while Gayle scored 62* off 38, guiding PBKS to a nine-wicket win.
#5
114 runs - Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (GT), 2025
Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's 114-run partnership in Match 39 (2025 season) ranks among the top five highest first-wicket stands against KKR at Eden Gardens.
Batting first, the duo set the tone as Sudarsan hit 52 off 36 balls, while Gill scored 90 off 55, guiding GT to 198/3 (20 overs).
Meanwhile, GT won by 39 runs, restricting KKR to 159/8.