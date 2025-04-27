What's the story

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has completed 150 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The MI dasher reached the landmark in Match 45 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.

SKY attained the feat with his first maximum of the match. He also completed 4,000 runs in IPL history.

Here are the key stats.