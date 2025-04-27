Suryakumar Yadav gets to 150 sixes in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has completed 150 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The MI dasher reached the landmark in Match 45 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium.
SKY attained the feat with his first maximum of the match. He also completed 4,000 runs in IPL history.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
Stellar knock against LSG
Suryakumar continues his rich vein of form in IPL 2025. He once again gave a display of his 360-degree strokes against LSG.
He came in the ninth over, with MI at 88/2. Suryakumar kept on ticking the scoreboard with his resounding boundaries. He slammed 54 off 28 balls (4 fours and 4 sixes).
SKY finished with a strike-rate of 192.86.
Milestone
A look at SKY's IPL stats
Suryakumar completed 150 IPL sixes (153) in his 160th match (145 innings).
As mentioned, he has racked up over 4,000 runs (4,021) at an average of 33.78. His strike-rate in the format goes past 147.
The Indian batter has tallied two tons and 27 half-centuries in the cash-rich league. Besides 150-plus maximums, he also has 427 fours.
Information
Over 360 sixes in T20s
Suryakumar, one of the most prolific batters, made his T20 debut in the 2009/10 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has scored over 8,330 runs at a strike-rate of 152-plus in the format. His tally of T20 sixes goes past 360 (365).
Do you know?
Third-most IPL sixes for MI
Suryakumar is one of only three players with 120-plus sixes for MI in the IPL. Only Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard are ahead of SKY in this regard. Hardik Pandya follows SKY with 115-plus sixes.