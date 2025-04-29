IPL 2025, KKR bounce back with win over DC: Stats
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals in Match 48 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The Knight Riders successfully defended 204, with Sunil Narine taking three wickets.
Earlier, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh helped KKR cross the 200-run mark. Faf du Plessis's half-century for DC went in vain.
KKR have bounced back with a win, after losing two successive games.
KKR innings
KKR cruise in first half to reach 204/9
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine gave KKR a blazing start after DC elected to field.
Although Gurbaz departed for a 12-ball 26, KKR were 79/1 after six overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane also got a start but fell to Axar Patel.
Raghuvanshi and Rinku added a 61-run stand to bolster KKR. While Axar was economical (2/27), Starc's exploits reduced KKR from 203/6 to 204/9.
Starc
Starc dents KKR with three wickets
Starc, who started the proceedings for DC, bowled three overs in the Powerplay.
He was expensive, conceding successive boundaries to Gurbaz. However, the latter fell to Starc eventually.
The Aussie pacer returned to bowl the final over. He dismissed Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy on successive deliveries.
Starc, the pick of DC's bowlers, conceded 43 runs from his four overs.
DC innings
How DC's run-chase panned out
DC had a steady start, losing Abishek Porel in the first over. However, du Plessis and Karun Nair propelled them past 40.
While Vaibhav Arora dismissed Nair (15), KL Rahul (9) was run out after a fine start.
The Axar-du Plessis stand later powered DC past 130, but Narine's twin strikes brought KKR back.
DC eventually fell short (190/9) despite Vipraj Nigam's 19-ball 38.
Information
Russell's staggering strike-rate against Starc
Andre Russell slammed a 9-ball 17 (2 fours and 1 six) toward the end of KKR's innings. Russell, who was run out, hammered Starc for a 106-meter six in the final overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Russell has a strike-rate of 244.00 against Starc in T20s.
Knocks
Useful knocks from Raghuvanshi, Rinku
KKR's Raghuvanshi earned a batting promotion. Batting at number four, he slammed a solid 44 off 32 balls (3 fours and 2 sixes).
Raghuvanshi, who fell to Dushmantha Chameera, got past 400 runs in the IPL.
The former was equally supported by Rinku, who scored a 25-ball 36. His knock had 3 fours and a six.
Rinku raced past 1,050 runs in the IPL.
Partnership
Axar leads from the front
DC were down to 60/3 in the seventh over with Rahul's dismissal.
However, an injured Axar Patel backed his shots to kept DC afloat. While du Plessis held his end, Axar's counter-attack took DC past 130.
The DC skipper hammered a 23-ball 43 before falling to Narine. His knock was studded with 4 fours and 3 sixes.
Du Plessis
Du Plessis slams valiant fifty
Du Plessis gave DC a solid start despite losing his opening partner Abishek Porel early on.
The former made the most of the fielding restrictions and continued to attack thereafter. He kept the scoreboard ticking after DC lost three wickets.
The former Proteas captain, who slammed a 45-ball 62, was finally dismissed by Narine (7 fours and 2 sixes).
Information
Du Plessis features in his 150th IPL match
Du Plessis featured in his 150th IPL encounter. The star batter, who has earlier represented Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, raced to his 39th half-century in the IPL. He has over 4,700 runs.
Narine
Narine's game-changing spell
Narine was wicketless in his first two overs, conceding 19 runs. He was brought back after DC were cruising on 130/3 in 13 overs.
Although Axar hit Narine for a maximum on the very first ball, the spinner responded with his wicket. He dismissed Tristan Stubbs in the same over.
Narine then removed du Plessis to complete his game-changing spell (4-0-29-3).
Information
Chakravarthy races to 150 T20 wickets
Varun Chakravarthy struck thereafter, dismissing Ashutosh Sharma and Starc on consecutive balls. Although he conceded 39 runs from four overs, the mystery spinner raced to 150 wickets in T20 cricket.
Information
KKR bounce back!
As mentioned, KKR have finally won after losing two (completed) matches on the bounce. Their previous encounter, against Punjab Kings, was washed out. KKR are alive and kicking with nine points from 10 games. Meanwhile, DC have lost three of their last four matches.