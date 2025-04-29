Starc, who started the proceedings for DC, bowled three overs in the Powerplay.

He was expensive, conceding successive boundaries to Gurbaz. However, the latter fell to Starc eventually.

The Aussie pacer returned to bowl the final over. He dismissed Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy on successive deliveries.

Starc, the pick of DC's bowlers, conceded 43 runs from his four overs.