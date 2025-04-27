What's the story

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has created history by becoming the Indian bowler with second-most wickets in T20 cricket.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star achieved the feat with his 1st wicket against Delhi Capitals in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season in Bengaluru.

Notably, Bhuvneshwar went past Piyush Chawla's tally of 319 scalps.

Bhuvi finished with 3/33 against DC.