Bhuvneshwar Kumar becomes 2nd-highest wicket-taker in T20s among Indians: Stats
What's the story
Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has created history by becoming the Indian bowler with second-most wickets in T20 cricket.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star achieved the feat with his 1st wicket against Delhi Capitals in Match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season in Bengaluru.
Notably, Bhuvneshwar went past Piyush Chawla's tally of 319 scalps.
Bhuvi finished with 3/33 against DC.
Career
Bhuvneshwar's T20 achievements and IPL journey
Playing his 304th T20 game, Bhuvneshwar has raced to 322 wickets, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He is now only behind Yuzvendra Chahal (373) in terms of T20 wickets among Indians.
Bhuvneshwar has an incredible average of 24.88 in T20 cricket. His economy rate is 7.30. He has 5 five-wicket hauls and as many four-fers to his name.
Teams
Bhuvneshwar's IPL journey
Bhuvneshwar started his IPL career with RCB but never got an opportunity to represent them.
He then played for the now-defunct Pune Warriors India before being picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
With SRH, he took 157 wickets at an average of 26.81.
At the IPL 2025 mega-auction, RCB spent ₹10.75 crore to avail Bhuvneshwar's services.
IPL
Bhuvi becomes 2nd-highest wicket-taker in IPL
Bhuvneshwar also surpassed Chawla to become the 2nd-highest wicket-taker in the IPL, having raced to 193 wickets across 185 games at 27.01.
He needed three wickets to go past Chawla's 192.
His economy rate is 7.6 as this tally includes two fifers and as many four-wicket hauls.
Notably, Bhuvneshwar is the only bowler to win the Purple Cap in successive seasons (2016 and 2017).
T20Is
India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is
Bhuvneshwar, who last played a T20I in 2022, is still India's fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket.
He owns 90 wickets from 87 T20Is at a phenomenal average of 19.90. He is only behind Arshdeep Singh (99), Chahal (96), and Hardik Pandya (94).
The pacer's economy rate also reads an impressive 6.96. Bhuvneshwar also owns three four-fers and two five-wicket hauls in T20Is.
Performance
Three wickets for Bhuvi against DC
Bhuvi took the key scalp of KL Rahul in the 17th over, who scored 41 runs from 39 balls. Ashutosh Sharma was his next victim in the same over.
In the final over of DC's innings, the veteran got the scalp of Tristan Stubbs (34).
As per ESPNcricinfo, versus DC, Bhuvi now owns 23 scalps from 23 matches at 30.08.