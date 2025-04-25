Revisiting the top-five controversies in IPL history
What's the story
Since its 2008 debut, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been more than cricket, blending sport and entertainment.
While it's delivered iconic moments and opportunities, it's also faced its share of controversies.
From match-fixing scandals to dramatic spats and franchise feuds, the league's journey hasn't been smooth.
Yet, the IPL thrives, drawing crowds and record-breaking viewership.
Here are five of its most controversial moments.
#1
Harbajhan Singh slaps Sreeshant - 2008
One of the darkest and most controversial moments in IPL history unfolded during its debut season when Mumbai Indians captain Harbhajan Singh shockingly slapped Kings XI Punjab pacer S Sreesanth after a match.
The incident stunned fans and led to widespread outrage.
Meanwhile, Harbhajan was handed a season-long ban and faced a five-match suspension in ODIs, marking a dramatic early controversy.
#2
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's on-field altercations - 2013, 2023
Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, two of India's cricketing icons, have had fiery exchanges.
Meanwhile, their first major clash came in IPL 2013, when Kohli, playing for RCB, collided with Gambhir, KKR's captain.
A decade later, (IPL 2023), another altercation between them occurred after RCB's win over LSG.
However, with Gambhir now India's head coach, the two have reconciled.
#3
Spot fixing scandal - 2013
The 2013 spot-fixing scandal stands as one of the IPL's darkest moments.
It began with the arrest of bookie Sunil Bhatia, exposing links to cricketers, Bollywood stars, and franchise officials.
Rajasthan Royals players Sreesanth, Chandila, and Chavan were arrested, while CSK's Gurunath Meiyappan and RR's Raj Kundra were implicated in illegal betting.
The scandal then resulted in the two-year ban of CSK and RR.
#4
Rahul Sharma, Wayne Parnell detained for consuming drugs - 2012
In 2012, India's Rahul Sharma and South Africa's Wayne Parnell found themselves at the center of a major controversy when they were detained for drug consumption at a rave party in Mumbai.
Both players, representing Pune Warriors India, were arrested by Mumbai police, adding a dark chapter to the league's history.
Meanwhile, this incident remains one of the most scandalous off-field moments in IPL.
#5
MS Dhoni storms the field over umpire's decision - 2019
In IPL 2019, during a match between CSK and RR, MS Dhoni had a rare outburst.
With CSK needing eight runs from three balls, Ben Stokes bowled a high full toss.
The square-leg umpire overturned the initial no-ball decision, frustrating Dhoni, which saw him storm onto the field to confront the umpires.
Dhoni was fined 50% of his match fee while CSK won.