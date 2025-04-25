What's the story

Since its 2008 debut, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been more than cricket, blending sport and entertainment.

While it's delivered iconic moments and opportunities, it's also faced its share of controversies.

From match-fixing scandals to dramatic spats and franchise feuds, the league's journey hasn't been smooth.

Yet, the IPL thrives, drawing crowds and record-breaking viewership.

Here are five of its most controversial moments.