What's the story

Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 143/8 (20 overs) in Match 41 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Orange Army suffered a top-order collapse and were down to 35/5 at one stage. MI seamers were all over SRH in the powerplay.

However, a 99-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar propelled SRH to a challenging total.