IPL 2025: Klaasen-Manohar stand powers SRH against MI in Hyderabad
What's the story
Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 143/8 (20 overs) in Match 41 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The Orange Army suffered a top-order collapse and were down to 35/5 at one stage. MI seamers were all over SRH in the powerplay.
However, a 99-run stand between Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar propelled SRH to a challenging total.
Start
A turbulent start for SRH
Deepak Chahar bowled a neat first over after MI elected to field.
Trent Boult backed it up by dismissing Travis Head for a four-ball duck. Chahar got rid of Ishan Kishan thereafter.
SRH, who were down to 12/2, also lost Abhishek Sharma (8) in the fourth over. Nitish Reddy's dismissal brought SRH further down to 13/4.
The Orange Army were 24/4 after six overs.
Information
Lowest powerplay score of IPL 2025
SRH now have the lowest powerplay total by a side in the ongoing IPL season. No other side have registered a sub-30 score in this regard. In Hyderabad, SRH surpassed Chennai Super Kings's 30/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai.
Partnership
Klaasen, Manohar add 99 runs
SRH's boat sunk further after Ankit Verma departed for 35/5 in the ninth over.
However, Klaasen and Manohar then valiantly took on the MI pace attack. The duo stepped up as SRH racked up 62 runs in Overs 10-16.
This steadied the ship, with SRH reaching 134/5. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Klaasen thereafter, while Manohar was out hit-wicket against Boult.
Information
An impactful knock from Manohar
Manohar, who came in as an Impact Player, stood firmly as Klaasen launched a counter-attack. He broke free in the second half. The Indian batter slammed a 37-ball 43 (2 fours and 3 sixes).
Klaasen
Klaasen slams his maiden fifty of IPL 2025
It was Klaasen's knock that evaded an outright collapse for SRH. He bravely attacked when MI were in complete control of the match.
Klaasen slammed a 44-ball 71, a knock studded with 9 fours and 2 sixes.
The Proteas batter raced to his maiden half-century of IPL 2025. He has scored 273 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 157.80 so far.