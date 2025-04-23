What's the story

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket.

Bumrah reached the landmark while playing for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The right-arm seamer attained the feat with his first wicket of the match.

Bumrah has become just the second Indian with 300 wickets in T20s.

Here are the key stats.