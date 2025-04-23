Jasprit Bumrah becomes second Indian seamer with 300 T20 wickets
What's the story
Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket.
Bumrah reached the landmark while playing for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The right-arm seamer attained the feat with his first wicket of the match.
Bumrah has become just the second Indian with 300 wickets in T20s.
Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Bumrah joins these veterans
As mentioned, Bumrah is the second Indian to touch the 300-wicket mark in T20 cricket.
He has joined Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who leads this list with 318 scalps.
Overall, Bumrah has become the fourth Indian with 300-plus T20 cricket, after Yuzvendra Chahal, Piyush Chawla, and Bhuvneshwar.
While Bumrah has played for only MI in the IPL, he has also represented Gujarat and Team India.
Wickets
89 wickets for Team India
Bumrah completed 300 wickets in his 238th match (237 innings). He reached the landmark with an average of under 21.
The star pacer owns 89 wickets from 70 T20Is for India at an incredible average of 17.74. He owns an economy rate of 6.27.
In 2024, Bumrah helped India win the ICC T20 World Cup. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.
IPL
Over 160 wickets in IPL
Bumrah has been an integral part of MI since 2013, taking 165-plus wickets in 138 matches.
He has been part of each of MI's five IPL tite-winning campaigns (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).
The only IPL season he missed was in 2023, owing to a back injury.
Bumrah's tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls and as many fifers.