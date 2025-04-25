IPL: Decoding the highest 2nd-wicket partnerships for RCB against RR
What's the story
In the 42nd match of IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged past Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs after posting 205/5.
The total was powered by fifties from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, who stitched a 95-run stand.
Notably, it's now RCB's third-highest second-wicket partnership against RR, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Here's a look at RCB's top three second-wicket stands versus the Royals.
#1
99 - Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Abu Dhabi (2020)
Kohli and Padikkal top this list thanks to their 99-run stand off 80 balls for the second wicket in the 2020 Abu Dhabi game.
Chasing 155, RCB lost Aaron Finch early, but the Kohli-Padikkal partnership steadied the innings.
Padikkal fell in the 16th over after a fluent 63 off 45, while Kohli stayed unbeaten on 72 off 53 to seal an eight-wicket win.
#2
98* - AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Ahmedabad (2015)
The unbeaten 98-run stand between Kohli and AB de Villiers in IPL 2015 ranks second on this list.
Chasing 131, RCB suffered an early setback as Chris Gayle fell in the fifth over.
But the duo steadied the chase, sealing victory in just 16.1 overs with nine wickets in hand.
Kohli led with 62* off 46 while de Villiers made 47* from 34 balls.
#3
95 - Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Bengaluru (2025)*
As mentioned, the Kohli-Padikkal duo's 95-run stand off 51 balls in Match 42 of the 2025 edition rounds off this list.
Batting first, their explosive partnership powered RCB to 156 before Kohli departed for a fluent 70 off 42.
Padikkal followed soon after with a brisk 50 off 27, but the platform was set, and Jitesh Sharma's late flourish helped RCB finish at 205/5.