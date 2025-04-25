What's the story

In the 42nd match of IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru edged past Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs after posting 205/5.

The total was powered by fifties from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal, who stitched a 95-run stand.

Notably, it's now RCB's third-highest second-wicket partnership against RR, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Here's a look at RCB's top three second-wicket stands versus the Royals.