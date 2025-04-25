Harshal Patel claims his second four-fer of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
A dream spell from Harshal Patel meant Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were folded for 154 in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.
Harshal took wickets across all phases and recorded his second four-wicket haul of the season.
This was the first instance of CSK being bundled out at their home since IPL 2019.
Here we decode Harshal's stats.
Spell
Harshal dents the CSK batting line-up
Harshal opened his account in the fifth over as Sam Curran (9) fell to him.
The well-set Dewald Brevis, who made 42 runs, was his next victim, in the 13th over.
It was a short stay for the talismanic MS Dhoni as Harshal ended his stay in the 17th over.
Tail-ender Noor Ahmad was his last victim as CSK could not survive their 20 overs.
Pat Cummins and Jaydev Unadkat also contributed well by sending two batters back each.
Rivalry
Harshal continues to trouble Dhoni
As per ESPNcricinfo, Harshal has now dismissed Dhoni four times across 10 IPL innings.
Only Zaheer Khan (7) and Jasprit Bumrah (6) have dismissed the CSK talisman more often in the league.
Meanwhile, Dhoni has managed just 25 runs off 37 balls against Harshal at a paltry strike rate of 71.42.
These numbers are indeed astonishing considering these two players have mostly locked horns in the final five overs.
Career
Another four-fer for Harshal
Harshal, who finished with 4/28 in his four-over spell, took his second four-fer of the season.
He has now raced to 13 wickets across eight matches in IPL 2025 at an economy rate of 8.85.
Overall, the pacer has taken his tally to 148 IPL wickets from 114 matches at 22.91. This was his fourth four-fer.
He owns one fifer as well. Against CSK, he now owns 21 wickets from 12 matches (ER: 7.80).
Star performance
Debutant shines amid team's struggles
Despite the team's abysmal performance, CSK debutant Dewald Brevis shone bright with an impressive score of 42 runs off just 25 balls.
His innings, which included four sixes and one four, made him the standout performer for CSK in this match.
Ayush Mhatre (30 off 19) and Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 17) also contributed to the scoreboard but failed to sustain their momentum.
Deepak Hooda (22 off 21) played a brief cameo at the end.