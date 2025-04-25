What's the story

A dream spell from Harshal Patel meant Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were folded for 154 in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

Harshal took wickets across all phases and recorded his second four-wicket haul of the season.

This was the first instance of CSK being bundled out at their home since IPL 2019.

Here we decode Harshal's stats.