Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian with 12,000 T20 runs: Stats
What's the story
Veteran batter Rohit Sharma has become the second Indian to complete 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.
The Mumbai Indians star accomplished the milestone with his 12th run against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 41 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Overall, Rohit became just the eighth batter to get this feat.
Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Rohit joins these legends
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has now raced past 12,000 runs in 456 T20s (443 innings).
In a career spanning 17 years, the 37-year-old has smoked eight tons and 79 fifties.
Chris Gayle (14,562), Alex Hales (13,610), Shoaib Malik (13,571), Kieron Pollard (13,537), Virat Kohli (13,208), David Warner (13,019), and Jos Buttler (12,469) are ahead of Rohit in terms of runs in the format.
IPL
Second-most runs in IPL
Over 6,700 of Rohit's T20 runs have come in the IPL. He is presently the second-highest run-scorer in the cash-rich league, only behind his compatriot Kohli (8,326).
Rohit has featured in 265 IPL matches, averaging nearly 30. The tally includes two tons and 44 half-centuries.
Besides winning an IPL title with Deccan Chargers, Rohit has led MI to five honors.
T20Is
Highest run-getter in T20Is
In 2024, Rohit retired from T20 Internationals after leading India to the ICC T20 World Cup.
To date, he is one of only three men with 4,000-plus runs in T20I cricket, the other being Kohli and Babar Azam. Rohit leads the list.
He bowed out with 4,231 runs from 159 T20Is at 32.05. His tally includes five, the joint-most in T20Is with Glenn Maxwell.
Information
Over 6,000 T20 runs as captain
Rohit is one of only five men with 6,000-plus runs as captain in T20 cricket. He shares the record with Kohli (6,564), MS Dhoni (6,220-plus), Faf du Plessis (6,137), and James Vince (6,131).
Records
Other notable records of Rohit
Rohit's 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka is still the joint-fastest in T20I history (matches involving two full-member teams). He shares the record with South Africa's David Miller.
During the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit became the first-ever batter to have smacked 200 sixes in T20I cricket.
Rohit signed off as India's most successful captain in T20I cricket (49 wins).