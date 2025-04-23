What's the story

Veteran batter Rohit Sharma has become the second Indian to complete 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The Mumbai Indians star accomplished the milestone with his 12th run against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 41 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Overall, Rohit became just the eighth batter to get this feat.

