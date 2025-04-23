IPL 2025, MI hand SRH their sixth defeat: Key stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 41 of the 2025 Indian Premier League encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The five-time champions successfully chased down 144, with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav playing substantial knocks.
Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar saved SRH, who suffered a top-order collapse.
MI are scripting an incredible turnaround, having won their last four matches.
Chase
How MI's chase panned out
SRH produced an early breakthrough in the form of Ryan Rickelton, who fell to Jaydev Unadkat.
However, Rohit and Will Jacks soon made the run-chase one-sided. The former held the majority of stike, as MI were 56/1 after six overs.
Both Rohit and Jacks kept the scoreboard ticking. SKY joined Rohit post Jacks's dismissal, and MI were home by 15.4 overs.
Start
A turbulent start for SRH
Deepak Chahar bowled a neat first over after MI elected to field.
Trent Boult backed it up by dismissing Travis Head for a four-ball duck. Chahar got rid of Ishan Kishan thereafter.
SRH, who were down to 12/2, also lost Abhishek Sharma (8) in the fourth over. Nitish Reddy's dismissal brought SRH further down to 13/4.
The Orange Army were 24/4 after six overs.
Information
Lowest powerplay score of IPL 2025
SRH now have the lowest powerplay total by a side in the ongoing IPL season. No other side have registered a sub-30 score in this regard. In Hyderabad, SRH surpassed Chennai Super Kings's 30/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai.
Milestone
Second Indian with 12,000 T20 runs
With his 12th, Rohit completed 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He became the second Indian with this feat.
Only Chris Gayle (14,562), Alex Hales (13,610), Shoaib Malik (13,571), Kieron Pollard (13,537), Virat Kohli (13,208), David Warner (13,019), and Jos Buttler (12,469) are ahead of Rohit in terms of runs in the format.
Over 6,700 of Rohit's T20 runs have come in the IPL.
Boult
Boult runs riot in Hyderabad
Boult ran riot in the powerplay after SRH were invited to bat. He struck in his first over by dismissing the dangerous Head (0).
In his very next over, Boult sent Abhishek back. Boult's final spell saw him dismiss a well-set Abhinav Manohar and Pat Cummins, in the final over.
He conceded just 26 runs in four overs.
Record
Boult gets past 20 wickets against SRH
Boult has raced to 20 wickets against SRH in IPL history. He is now one of only five men with 20-plus wickets against the Orange Army.
The Kiwi left-arm seamer joined Yuzvendra Chahal (29), Andre Russell (25), Mohit Sharma (22), and Dwayne Bravo (22) on this elite list.
Boult owns 21 IPL wickets at 20.76 against SRH.
Half-century
Successive fifties for Rohit
Rohit, who earlier endured a lean patch, is back to his best.
He hammered a half-century in his second successive encounter, with the first coming against Chennai Super Kings.
The former MI skipper played with his usual counter-attacking approach. He took the onus, having scored 70 off 46 balls (8 fours and 3 sixes).
Rohit now has 45 half-centuries in the IPL.
Partnership
Klaasen-Manohar stand powers SRH to 143/8
SRH sunk further after Ankit Verma departed - 35/5 (9th over).
However, Klaasen and Manohar then valiantly took on the MI pace attack. The duo stepped up as SRH racked up 62 runs in Overs 10-16.
This steadied the ship, with SRH reaching 134/5. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Klaasen thereafter, while Manohar (43 off 37 balls) was out hit-wicket against Boult.
SRH eventually reached 143/8.
Klaasen
Klaasen slams his maiden fifty of IPL 2025
It was Klaasen's knock that evaded an outright collapse for SRH. He bravely attacked when MI were in complete control of the match.
Klaasen slammed a 44-ball 71, a knock studded with 9 fours and 2 sixes.
The Proteas batter raced to his maiden half-century of IPL 2025.
He has scored 273 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 157.80 so far.
Information
A record stand for SRH
Klaasen and Manohar added 99 runs, the highest stand for sixth wicket or lower for SRH in the IPL, as per Cricbuzz. The previous-highest was 68 between Klaasen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar against Gujarat Titans in 2023.
Ishan
Ishan in downward spiral
Ishan Kishan continues to endure a rough patch. He managed a 4-ball 1 before being dismissed controversially by Chahar.
As per Cricbuzz, Ishan has amassed just 33 runs from seven innings at an average of 5.5 since slamming a ton in SRH's IPL 2025 opener. His strike-rate reads 86.84.
His scores after the hundred read 0, 2, 2, 17, 9*, 2, and 1.
Milestone
Bumrah races to 300 T20 wickets
With his only scalp, Bumrah completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket.
He is the second Indian to touch the 300-wicket mark in T20 cricket. He has joined Bhuvneshwar, who leads this list with 318 scalps.
Overall, Bumrah has become the fourth Indian with this feat, after Yuzvendra Chahal, Piyush Chawla, and Bhuvneshwar.
He conceded 39 runs in four overs.
Information
Another blistering knock from SKY
Suryakumar batted with his usual bravado after MI lost Will Jacks at 77/2. While Rohit took the back seat, Suryakumar batted SRH out of the contest. He hammered a 19-ball 40*, a knock studded with 5 fours and 2 sixes.
Information
MI enter top three
With their fourth successive win, MI have entered the top four for the first time in IPL 2025. They are now third with 10 points (NRR: +0.673). On the other hand, SRH continue to be the ninth-placed side, with six defeats (NRR: -1.361).