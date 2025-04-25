Harshal Patel dismisses MS Dhoni for fourth time in IPL
What's the story
Harshal Patel produced a dream spell against Chennai Super Kings in Match 43 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai.
He claimed 4/28 in his four-over spell as CSK were folded for 154 while batting first.
One of his victims in the game was the talismanic MS Dhoni. This is not the first time Patel has trapped Dhoni in IPL.
Here we decode their rivalry.
Dismissal
Short stay for Dhoni
A top-order collapse meant CSK were reeling at 118/6 when Dhoni arrived to bat.
It was a short stay for him as Harshal ended his stay in the 17th over.
It was a slower delivery well outside off as Dhoni sliced it over point, but failed to get the desired connection. Abhishek Sharma, who is stationed there, took a fine catch.
The CSK skipper hence walked back for just six runs off 10 balls.
Rivalry
Harshal continues to trouble Dhoni
As per ESPNcricinfo, Harshal has now dismissed Dhoni four times across 10 IPL innings.
Only Zaheer Khan (7) and Jasprit Bumrah (6) have dismissed the CSK talisman more often in the league.
Meanwhile, Dhoni has managed just 25 runs off 37 balls against Harshal at a paltry strike rate of 71.42.
These numbers are indeed astonishing considering these two players have mostly locked horns in the final five overs.
Stats
Second four-fer of the season for Harshal
Harshal, who finished with 4/28 in his four-over spell, took his second four-fer of the season.
He has now raced to 13 wickets across eight matches in IPL 2025 at an economy rate of 8.85.
Overall, the pacer has taken his tally to 148 IPL wickets from 114 matches at 22.91. This was his fourth four-fer.
He owns one fifer as well. Against CSK, he now owns 21 wickets from 12 matches (ER: 7.80).