What's the story

Harshal Patel produced a dream spell against Chennai Super Kings in Match 43 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai.

He claimed 4/28 in his four-over spell as CSK were folded for 154 while batting first.

One of his victims in the game was the talismanic MS Dhoni. This is not the first time Patel has trapped Dhoni in IPL.

Here we decode their rivalry.