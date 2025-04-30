What's the story

Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has entered the record books with a phenomenal hat-trick in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Punjab Kings's Chahal made a mark in Match 49 of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

His hat-trick brought CSK down from 184/5 to 186/9 in the 19th over.

Notably, Chahal took the second hat-trick of his IPL career.