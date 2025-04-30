Yuzvendra Chahal becomes third player with multiple IPL hat-tricks: Stats
Star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has entered the record books with a phenomenal hat-trick in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Punjab Kings's Chahal made a mark in Match 49 of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
His hat-trick brought CSK down from 184/5 to 186/9 in the 19th over.
Notably, Chahal took the second hat-trick of his IPL career.
Chahal's majestic over scripts turnaround
Sam Curran's incredible knock helped CSK reach 172/4 in the 18th over. However, his dismissal derailed the CSK innings.
Chahal, who was brought back, dismissed CSK skipper MS Dhoni after being hit for a six. He then removed Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, and Noor Ahmad in the same over to complete his hat-trick.
Chahal, who bowled three overs, finished with 4/32.
Chahal joins these legends
As mentioned, Chahal has become the third player with multiple hat-tricks in the IPL.
He has joined the likes of Amit Mishra (3 - 2008, 2011, and 2013) and Yuvraj Singh (2 - 2009).
Notably, Chahal's first hat-trick came in the 2022 IPL edition. Playing for Rajasthan Royals, the wrist-spinner dented Kolkata Knight Riders with his four-wicket haul.
First bowler with this feat
As per Cricbuzz, Chahal is the first bowler with four wickets in an over in multiple IPL matches. He has joined Mishra (2013) and Andre Russell (2022) on this elite list. Chahal first attained this feat in his maiden hat-trick against KKR in 2022.
Most four-plus wickets in IPL
As per Cricbuzz, Chahal now has the most four-plus wickets in IPL history.
With his ninth four-plus wicket, the wrist-spinner has overtaken Sunil Narine on this list (8).
Chahal, who has also played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Rajasthan Royals, is the only player with 200-plus wickets in the IPL.
He has raced to 218 scalps from 170 IPL games at 22.36.
Other notable records for Chahal
Chahal has become the fourth player with an IPL hat-trick for PBKS, joining Yuvraj, Axar Patel, and Curran. He took the first hat-trick for a bowler in the IPL since 2023 (Rashid Khan).
12th four-fer in T20s for Chahal
Chahal, who owns 13 wickets in IPL 2025, has raced to 377 scalps in T20s from 322 matches. He averages a sound 23.34. This was his 12th four-wicket haul. He also owns two fifers.
How has he performed against CSK?
In 19 matches versus CSK, Chahal has raced to 23 scalps at 21, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his maiden four-fer versus the Super Kings. Meanwhile, he dismissed MS Dhoni for the 4th time in IPL.
