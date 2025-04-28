What's the story

Often referred to as Mr. Cricket, Michael Hussey has left an indelible mark in the world of cricket.

Renowned for his exceptional understanding of the game and calm demeanor under pressure, Hussey has made significant contributions to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also played a season for CSK's arch-rivals Mumbai Indians before retiring in 2015.

Here we decode his IPL numbers.