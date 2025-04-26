What's the story

In Match 43 of IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Shami struck gold with the very first ball, dismissing Chennai Super Kings' 20-year-old opener Shaik Rasheed and rattling CSK's top order early.

Notably, this marks the fourth time Shami has claimed a wicket on the first ball of an innings, his first dating back to 2014.

Let's revisit Shami's first-ball breakthroughs in the IPL.