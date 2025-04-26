IPL: First ball dismissals by Mohammed Shami in an innings
In Match 43 of IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Shami struck gold with the very first ball, dismissing Chennai Super Kings' 20-year-old opener Shaik Rasheed and rattling CSK's top order early.
Notably, this marks the fourth time Shami has claimed a wicket on the first ball of an innings, his first dating back to 2014.
Let's revisit Shami's first-ball breakthroughs in the IPL.
#1
Jacques Kallis (KKR), Dubai 2014
Veteran Indian pacer Shami claimed his first-ever first-ball wicket in the IPL while playing for Delhi Capitals in 2014, dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders' Jacques Kallis.
As per ESPNcricinfo, after starting with a wide, Shami bowled a sharp back-of-a-length delivery that Kallis edged low to Ross Taylor at slip, leaving KKR reeling at 1/1.
Meanwhile, Shami ended the match with figures of 1/33 (four overs).
#2
KL Rahul (LSG), Wankhede 2022
In Gujarat Titans' debut IPL season, Shami struck gold with another first-ball wicket, this time against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants.
Bowling to KL Rahul, Shami delivered a full-length ball that took a big edge to keeper Matthew Wade.
Meanwhile, a successful DRS review overturned the on-field call, dismissing Rahul for a duck.
Shami ended with 3/25 and the Player of the Match award.
#3
Phil Salt (DC), Ahmedabad 2023
Shami delivered another stellar performance in 2023 in GT colors against DC.
He began with a brilliant half-volley to extra cover, dismissing Phil Salt on the very first ball.
The pacer bowled a tempting wide delivery on the sixth stump, and Salt drove it flat to David Miller
Meanwhile, Shami ended the match with remarkable figures of 4/11.
#4
Shaik Rasheed (CSK), Chennai 2025
As mentioned, this was the fourth time Shami struck with his very first ball, dismissing CSK's Rasheed.
It was a textbook new-ball delivery, pitched on a good length outside off.
Rasheed poked at it, only to get a thick edge, and Abhishek Sharma held on to a sharp catch at slip.
CSK were eventually bowled out for 154, and SRH chased it down comfortably.