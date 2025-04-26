IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Match preview
What's the story
The 45th match of the IPL 2025 season will see a clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
The highly-anticipated game will be played on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 03:30pm IST.
MI will be the favorites going into the match, thanks to their recent form and four-match winning streak.
Home advantage
MI's strong home record
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are yet to register a win against LSG at their home ground.
This match gives MI a chance to end the streak and strengthen their position in the league.
The team will be hoping to make it five wins in a row and continue their dominance as they march ahead in IPL 2025.
Form dip
LSG's recent struggles
On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have been struggling with their form in recent matches.
However, they did manage to defeat MI once this season and will be looking to replicate that success.
A win against MI could provide the much-needed confidence boost for LSG as they aim to regain their footing in IPL 2025.
Player battles
Key player matchups to watch
The match will see some exciting player matchups.
Mitchell Marsh's performance against Deepak Chahar could set the tone for the innings.
Rohit Sharma's recent return to form will be tested by Shardul Thakur.
Not to forget, Nicholas Pooran's batting skills will face off against Jasprit Bumrah's bowling prowess, adding an extra layer of excitement to this highly anticipated clash.
Game details
Key players and weather conditions
Key players for MI are Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Deepak Chahar.
For LSG, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, and Shardul Thakur are key.
The weather on match day in Mumbai is clear with no rain forecast. The temperature during the match will be in the early 30s (Celsius), offering ideal playing conditions for both teams in this exciting fixture.
Probable XIs
A look at the probable XIs
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact Sub: Ashwani Kumar.
LSG Probable XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan.
Impact Sub: Ayush Badoni.
Information
A look at the H2H record
The teams have met 7 times in the IPL. LSG have bossed the show with 6 wins whereas MI have claimed a single victory. Earlier this season, LSG beat MI in a high-scoring affair.
Stats
Key stats of the players this season
Nicholas Pooran owns the most runs for LSG this season. He has 377 runs from 9 matches at 47.12.
For MI, Suryakumar Yadav owns 373 runs at an average of 62-plus this season.
Hardik Pandya owns 12 scalps for MI this season whereas Shardul Thakur also has the same number of scalps for LSG. Both are their side's top scorers.