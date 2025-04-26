What's the story

The 45th match of the IPL 2025 season will see a clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The highly-anticipated game will be played on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 03:30pm IST.

MI will be the favorites going into the match, thanks to their recent form and four-match winning streak.