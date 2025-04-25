What's the story

A prolific show from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) meant they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their latest 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) assignment in Chennai.

A four-fer from Harshal Patel meant CSK were folded for 154 while batting first.

Though the run chase was not smooth, Ishan Kishan's 44 eventually powered SRH over the line.

This win also marked SRH's first win against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

