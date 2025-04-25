IPL 2025: SRH claim maiden win vs CSK in Chennai
What's the story
A prolific show from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) meant they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their latest 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) assignment in Chennai.
A four-fer from Harshal Patel meant CSK were folded for 154 while batting first.
Though the run chase was not smooth, Ishan Kishan's 44 eventually powered SRH over the line.
This win also marked SRH's first win against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Here are the key stats.
1st innings
A poor show from CSK batters
CSK were off to a terrible start with Mohammed Shami dismissing Shaik Rasheed on the very first ball of the game.
The tale of falling wickets continued as the Yellow Brigade could not surive their 20 overs.
Despite the team's abysmal performance, CSK debutant Dewald Brevis shone bright with an impressive score of 42 runs off just 25 balls.
Ayush Mhatre (30 off 19), Deepak Hooda (22 off 21), and Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 17) also contributed to the scoreboard.
Chase
Kishan leads SRH chase
SRH also started on a poor note with Abhishek Sharma bagging a two-ball duck.
Travis Head (19), Heinrich Klaasen (7), and Aniket Verma (19) also failed to make notable contributions.
However, a 34-ball 44 from Kishan powered the team in the middle overs.
Kamindu Mendis (32*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19*) later scripted an unbeaten half-century stand as SRH (155/5 ) prevailed in 18.4 overs.
Harshal
Second four-fer of the season for Harshal
Harshal, who finished with 4/28 in his four-over spell, took his second four-fer of the season.
He has now raced to 13 wickets across eight matches in IPL 2025 at an economy rate of 8.85.
Overall, the pacer has taken his tally to 148 IPL wickets from 114 matches at 22.91.
This was his fourth four-fer. He owns one fifer as well. Against CSK, he now owns 21 wickets from 12 matches (ER: 7.80).
Rivalry
Harshal continues to trouble Dhoni
Harshal has now dismissed MS Dhoni four times across 10 IPL innings.
Only Zaheer Khan (7) and Jasprit Bumrah (6) have dismissed the CSK talisman more often in the league.
Meanwhile, Dhoni has managed just 25 runs off 37 balls against Harshal at a paltry strike rate of 71.42.
These numbers are indeed astonishing considering these two players have mostly locked horns in the final five overs.
DYK
History scripted in Chennai
While Harshal starred with a four-fer, Pat Cummins (2/21 in 4 overs) and Jaydev Unadkat (2/21 in 3.5 overs) dismissed two batters each.
Mohammed Shami (1/28 in 3 overs) took the opening wicket on the very first ball of the match.
As per Cricbuzz, this was the first occasion of pacers taking nine wickets in an IPL innings in Chennai.
This was also the first time SRH folded CSK.
Kishan
Crucial 44 from Kishan
Kishan's 34-ball 44 saw him smoke five fours and a six. He crossed the 20-run mark after seven innings this season.
Notably, his drought started following his 47-ball 106* against Rajasthan Royals in SRH's season opener.
The southpaw has raced to 183 runs in IPL 2025 at 26.14.
The former Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians star overall owns 2,727 IPL runs at 28.27. In addition to a century, he has hit 16 fifties.
Noor
Noor Ahmad continues to shine
Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad was the pick of the CSK bowlers, having scalped 2/42 in his four overs.
Having featured in nine games, he has managed to claim 14 wickets at a remarkable average of 17.78.
His economy is also impressive (8.03). Ahmad's brilliant 4/18 in CSK's first match against Mumbai Indians (MI) remains his best figures this season.
Overall, he has raced to 38 IPL scalps at 23.55.
Records
Here are the other key records scripted
This was the first win for SRH against CSK at Chepauk in six attempts.
The Super Kings have now lost four games on the bounce at home.
This is only the second instance of them losing as many successive matches at Chepauk.
The game also marked the first instance of CSK being bundled out at their home since IPL 2019.
Points table
CSK continue at the bottom
This defeat means CSK continue at the bottom of the points table. They have just two wins across nine matches as their NRR is -1.302. On the other hand, SRH now have three wins in nine matches with their NRR being -1.103. They hold the eighth place.