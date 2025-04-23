IPL 2025, SRH vs MI: Impact Players shine in Hyderabad
What's the story
Mumbai Indians thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 41 of the 2025 Indian Premier League encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The five-time champions successfully chased down 144, with Rohit Sharma paving their way.
Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar saved SRH, who suffered a top-order collapse. Manohar came in as an impact-sub for them.
Here's how the Impact Players fared in the match.
Manohar
Manohar adds 99 runs with Klaasen
SRH had a woeful start after being invited to bat. They were 35/5 with a brutal top-order collapse.
The Orange Army then sent Abhinav Manohar as an Impact Player to extend their batting line-up. He replaced Travis Head, who had recorded a duck.
Manohar forged a pivotal 99-run stand with Klaasen thereafter. He slammed a 37-ball 43 (2 fours and 3 sixes).
Rohit
Rohit plays another match-winning knock
As has been the case, Rohit came out as MI's Impact Player in what turned out an easy run-chase.
He hammered a half-century in his second successive encounter, with the first coming against Chennai Super Kings.
The former MI skipper played with his usual counter-attacking approach. He scored a 46-ball 70 (8 fours and 3 sixes).
Rohit now has 45 half-centuries in the IPL.
Milestone
Rohit races to 12,000 T20 runs
With his 12th, Rohit completed 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. He became the second Indian with this feat.
Only Chris Gayle (14,562), Alex Hales (13,610), Shoaib Malik (13,571), Kieron Pollard (13,537), Virat Kohli (13,208), David Warner (13,019), and Jos Buttler (12,469) are ahead of Rohit in terms of runs in the format.
Over 6,700 of Rohit's T20 runs have come in the IPL.