What's the story

Mumbai Indians thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 41 of the 2025 Indian Premier League encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The five-time champions successfully chased down 144, with Rohit Sharma paving their way.

Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar saved SRH, who suffered a top-order collapse. Manohar came in as an impact-sub for them.

Here's how the Impact Players fared in the match.