What's the story

In the 46th match of IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The clash, scheduled for Sunday, April 27, promises to be a blockbuster as both teams find themselves in the top four of the points table.

A win could see either team take the top spot.

Here we present further details.