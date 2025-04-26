IPL 2025, DC vs RCB: Match preview and stats
What's the story
In the 46th match of IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
The clash, scheduled for Sunday, April 27, promises to be a blockbuster as both teams find themselves in the top four of the points table.
A win could see either team take the top spot.
Here we present further details.
Points
A look at the points summary of DC and RCB
Delhi Capitals are placed second on the points table with six wins from eight matches (12 points). They come into this game after a dominating eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants.
DC's NRR reads +0.657.
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are just behind, with six wins from eight games. RCB recently registered an exhilarating 11-run win against Rajasthan Royals, which will boost their confidence going into the match.
RCB also own 12 points with their NRR being +0.482.
Player spotlight
Key players to watch
Phil Salt has been a key player for RCB this season, giving them quick starts with his batting.
On the other hand, DC's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc will be key in trying to dismiss Salt early. Across a single inning, Salt owns 25 runs from 11 balls against Starc (0 dismissals).
Another major face-off is between Virat Kohli and Axar Patel, with Kohli in sensational form and Axar expected to bowl during the powerplay.
Kohli owns 90 runs from 76 balls (SR: 118.42). Axar has dismissed Kohli once.
Game conditions
Pitch conditions and weather forecast
According to the weather report, no rain is predicted on match day in Delhi and the temperature will hover in the early 30s during the match.
As far as the pitch is concerned, expect batters to come good and a good score will be around the 200-run mark.
Both teams have the personnel to go big and maximize scoring.
This could further boost scoring opportunities for both teams.
Probable XIs
A look at the probable XIs
DC Probable XI: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact Sub: Donovan Ferreira.
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.
Impact Sub: Suyash Sharma.
Stats
Kohli averages 49.04 versus DC
Virat Kohli is the 2nd-highest scorer in IPL 2025. He owns 392 runs at 65.33. He owns 5 fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli owns 1,079 runs from 30 matches against Delhi in the IPL. He averages 49.04.
In 7 matches this season, DC's KL Rahul has smashed 323 runs at a solid 64.60.
In 17 games versus RCB, Rahul has smashed 741 runs at 74.10.
Information
A look at the H2H record
In 32 IPL meetings between the two teams, DC own 12 wins compared to compared to 18 by RCB. One game was tied with one match having no result, as per ESPNcricinfo.