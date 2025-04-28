What's the story

The advent of Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008 redefined modern cricket. Explosive batting, tactical bowling, and field placements are seen as by-products of the same.

But imagine a parallel universe where two Indian greats, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, took center stage in T20 cricket.

How would their classical skills adapt to this high-octane format? Here we decode the same.