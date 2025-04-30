What's the story

Bangladesh sealed a commanding innings win over Zimbabwe in Chattogram, leveling the two-match Test series 1-1.

The victory was driven by Taijul Islam's five-wicket haul in the first innings and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's all-round brilliance.

Notably, they became only the second and third Bangladeshi bowlers to take fifers against Zimbabwe at this venue.

Here's a look at all such performances in Chattogram.