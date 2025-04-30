Bangladesh bowlers with 5-wicket hauls (Tests) versus Zimbabwe in Chattogram
What's the story
Bangladesh sealed a commanding innings win over Zimbabwe in Chattogram, leveling the two-match Test series 1-1.
The victory was driven by Taijul Islam's five-wicket haul in the first innings and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's all-round brilliance.
Notably, they became only the second and third Bangladeshi bowlers to take fifers against Zimbabwe at this venue.
Here's a look at all such performances in Chattogram.
#1
6/60 (first innings) - Taijul Islam, 2025
As mentioned, Taijul Islam's first-innings haul of 6/60 set the tone for Bangladesh in the second Test.
Bowling first, he made an early impact by removing Ben Curran in the 19th over.
He later dismissed Wessly Madhevere (79th), followed by two quick wickets in the 81st.
He wrapped up the innings with two more in the 85th, helping fold Zimbabwe for 227 (90.1 overs).
#2
5/32 (3rd innings)- Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 2025
Hasan Miraz's 5/32 in the 3rd innings sealed Zimbabwe's fate in the second Test of 2025.
Defending a 217-run lead, Bangladesh struck early, with the all-rounder chipping in with four key wickets, including Wellington Masakadza and a well-set Ben Curran.
Miraz's final strike came in the 43rd over, dismissing Richard Ngarava as Zimbabwe folded for 111, handing Bangladesh a dominant innings and 106-run victory
#3
5/96 (2nd innings) - Jubair Hossain, 2014
Jubair Hossain was the first Bangladeshi bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against Zimbabwe in Chattogram, with 5/96 (2014 series).
According to ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh scored 503 in the 1st innings before Zimbabwe perished for 374. Jubair dismissed half-centurions Sikandar Raza and Elton Chigumbura.
He also dismissed Craig Ervine, helping bowl Zimbabwe out.
Jubair bowled 20 overs which included a maiden.