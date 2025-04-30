What's the story

After hammering a solid century for Bangladesh in the match's 2nd innings against Zimbabwe at Chattogram, Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up a fifer in the 3rd innings.

The spinner's fifer alongside Taijul Islam's three-fer saw the hosts defeat Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs.

Zimbabwe folded for 111 in their 2nd innings on Day 3.

Here are further details.