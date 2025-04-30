Mehidy Hasan claims his 13th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats
What's the story
After hammering a solid century for Bangladesh in the match's 2nd innings against Zimbabwe at Chattogram, Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up a fifer in the 3rd innings.
The spinner's fifer alongside Taijul Islam's three-fer saw the hosts defeat Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs.
Zimbabwe folded for 111 in their 2nd innings on Day 3.
Here are further details.
Performance
Performance of Mehidy
Zimbabwe were poor with the bat and lasted 46.2 overs. It was Taijul who started the downfall before Mehidy came into the picture.
Mehidy broke a 47-run stand between Ben Curran and Craig Ervine for the 4th wicket by getting the latter.
Wessly Madhevere (0) departed in the same over. The likes of Tafadzwa Tsiga, Wellington Masakadza and Curran were his final three wickets.
Wickets
5th five-wicket haul versus Zimbabwe
Mehidy bowled 21 overs and conceded 35 runs for his 5 scalps. He bowled 8 maidens.
Notably, he went wicketless in the 1st innings (0/44 in 21 overs).
Mehidy has raced to 205 Test wickets at 32. This was his 13th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 Tests against Zimbabwe, he owns 35 scalps at 14.80 (5w: 5, 10w: 1).
Do you know?
Mehidy completes 300 FC wickets
Mehidy has surpassed 300 wickets in First-Class cricket. Playing his 75th FC match, he owns 304 scalps at 29. This was his 21st five-wicket haul in FC cricket. He also owns five 10-wicket match hauls.
Record
Mehidy Hasan surpasses 2,000 Test runs
In Bangladesh's lone outing in the 2nd Test, Mehidy sparkled with a score of 104. His knock helped Bangladesh get to 444/10 after Zimbabwe's 227.
Mehidy's knock of 104 from 162 balls had 11 fours and a six. With this effort, he has raced to 2,068 runs at 24.04. This was his 2nd Test century (50s: 9).