Former West Indies cricketer Daren Ganga criticized Delhi Capitals (DC) for not using their key wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, during the first innings of their IPL 2025 loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite Kuldeep conceding 27 runs in three overs without taking a wicket, Ganga felt he should have bowled his full quota of overs.

He believes that Kuldeep could have been a potential match-winning wicket-taker for the team.

