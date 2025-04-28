Presenting top West Indies players to have graced the IPL
Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed some of the best cricketers from across the globe.
The league has also had a number of players from the West Indies, who have been a major force in T20 cricket.
Here are five of the best West Indies players to have played in India's cash-rich league.
Player #1
Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle is arguably the most destructive opener to have played T20 cricket.
The veteran played from 2009-2021 and won the Orange Cap for two consecutive years (2011 and 2012) playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
In a career spanning over a decade, the left-handed batsman has amassed 4,965 runs from 142 matches at an incredible average of 39.72.
Gayle shattered plenty of records with his blistering 175* in IPL 2013, the highest-ever individual score in T20 cricket.
Player #2
Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard, who served Mumbai Indians as a premier all-rounder for over a decade, retired from IPL ahead of the 2023 season.
He was involved in each of the five title-winning campaigns of MI.
Pollard, who aced the finisher's role, slammed 3,412 runs from 189 matches at a strike rate of 147.32 in the cash-rich league.
He also took 69 wickets with the best match haul of 4/44.
Player #3
Dwayne Bravo
One of the most successful bowlers in T20 history, Dwayne Bravo bagged the Purple Cap twice.
His consistency was a blessing for Chennai Super Kings. Having played 161 matches, Bravo claimed a total of 183 scalps at an average of 23.82.
He took two four-fers with the best performance of 4/22.
Bravo also contributed immensely with the bat, having scored 1,560 runs at 22.61 (50s: 5).
Player #4
Sunil Narine
Sunil Narine was instrumental to each of Kolkata Knight Riders' three IPL triumphs to date.
The most successful overseas bowler in the league, Narine has raced to 187 wickets from 185 matches in the IPL at 25.64 (ER: 6.77).
The southpaw has also scored 1,685 runs at a strike rate of 166.66(50s: 7, 100: 1).
Narine is the only player to be named the MVP of the season thrice.
Player #5
Andre Russell
Andre Russell is the other WI all-rounder who has been an ace for KKR.
Having played 136 IPL games so far, Russell owns 2,539 runs at 27.90 with the help of 11 half-centuries.
His strike rate of 173.19 is the best among players with at least 900 runs in the competition.
With the ball, he has snapped 122 wickets at an average of 22.73. He bowls the tough overs for KKR and has an economy of 9.45.