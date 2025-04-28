What's the story

Jasprit Bumrah has created history by becoming the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He achieved the feat during MI's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, where he took four wickets for just 22 runs, guiding his team to a massive victory.

Bumrah went past Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 IPL scalps for MI.

Here we compare Bumrah and Malinga's IPL numbers.