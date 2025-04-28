Bumrah vs Malinga: Who has been more effective for MI?
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah has created history by becoming the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He achieved the feat during MI's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, where he took four wickets for just 22 runs, guiding his team to a massive victory.
Bumrah went past Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 IPL scalps for MI.
Here we compare Bumrah and Malinga's IPL numbers.
Comparison
Bumrah at the top now
Malinga, who represented MI throughout his IPL career, had retired with a record 170 wickets from 122 matches at 19.79.
He last played in the league in 2019.
With his latest spell, Bumrah has raced to 174 wickets at an incredible average of 22.38. Nine of his wickets have come in IPL 2025.
Sunil Narine, who has recorded 187 wickets for the Kolkata Knight Riders, is the only bowler with more IPL wickets for a team.
Fifers
Bumrah has multiple fifers for MI
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah is the only player with multiple five-wicket hauls for MI in the IPL.
His career-best returns for MI (5/10) came in 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Malinga took his solitary IPL fifer in 2011, against Delhi Capitals (5/13).
However, the Sri Lankan great (6) scores over Bumrah (3) in terms of four-fers.
Information
Average and economy rate
Malinga's average of 19.79 is the best among bowler with at least 50 IPL scalps. Bumrah (22.38) holds the fifth place on this elite list. The former's economy is also impressive (7.14). Bumrah (7.3) in a tad behind in this regard.
Phases
How they have fared in powerplay?
While Malinga finished with 37 wickets in powerplay at an economy of 6.27, Bumrah has taken 35 wickets in this phase while conceding runs at 6.67.
Coming to the final five overs, Malinga's tally of 108 wickets in this phase is only to second to Dwayne Bravo's 115.
Malinga conceded runs at just 7.86 in the death overs. Bumrah has 98 wickets in these overs as his economy (8.23) is again a tad higher than that of Malinga.
Playoffs
Who was better in playoffs?
Malinga does not boast a great record in IPL playoffs, registering just 14 scalps across 15 matches at an economy of 30.92.
Bumrah has taken 11 wickets across eight playoff matches as his economy drastically comes down to 6.29.
Malinga, who enjoyed four seasons of 20-plus IPL wickets, won the Purple Cap in 2011 for scalping 28 wickets.
Bumrah has also touched the 20-wicket mark in four editions. His best campaign came in 2020, where he took 27 wickets.