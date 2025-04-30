What's the story

Match 50 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Rajasthan Royals take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

The much-awaited clash will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on May 1.

The Royals head into this match on the back of a thumping eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. A defeat will end their campaign.

Meanwhile, MI are now the second-placed side, with five successive wins.