IPL 2025: RR to face MI in must-win encounter
What's the story
Match 50 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see Rajasthan Royals take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians.
The much-awaited clash will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on May 1.
The Royals head into this match on the back of a thumping eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. A defeat will end their campaign.
Meanwhile, MI are now the second-placed side, with five successive wins.
Pitch report
Pitch report and streaming details
The iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium is famous for its high-scoring matches, courtesy a hard pitch with good grass cover.
This makes the ball come onto the bat nicely, especially in the early stages of an innings. However, dew can play a major role later on.
The impending match will start from 7:30pm onward. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website.
Matchup history
A look at head-to-head record
Since the inaugural IPL edition, both RR and MI have been neck-to-neck.
In 29 meetings between the two sides, MI have won 15. RR are slightly behind with 14 victories.
Notably, RR have a 6-2 win-loss record against MI at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the IPL.
Meanwhile, MI lead 5-4 against RR at the Wankhede Stadium, their home ground.
Current form
Playoff prospects of RR in IPL 2025
With their latest win over Gujarat Titans, the Royals ended a five-match losing streak. A historic hundred by the young Vaibhav Suryavanshi kept their hopes to make the playoffs alive.
The Royals, who are currently placed eighth with six points and a Net Run Rate of 0.349, is led by Riyan Parag. Sanju Samson has missed the recent matches with injury.
Despite the odds, they are determined to make an impact in the remaining matches of IPL 2025.
Resurgence
MI's impressive turnaround in IPL 2025
In contrast, MI have turned their campaign around in a remarkable fashion.
After a slow start to the season, Hardik Pandya's side has won five matches on the trot and jumped to the second spot on the points table.
Eyeing a top-two finish, MI will be expected to bring their A-game against the Royals.
Rohit Sharma's bright form has been a plus for them.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs and impact subs
RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, and Yudhvir Singh Charak.
MI (Probable XI): Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Karn Sharma.
Impact subs: Shubham Dubey (RR) and Rohit Sharma (MI).
