What's the story

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has played another incredible knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gill powered the Titans in Match 47 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

He added a 93-run opening stand with Sai Sudharsan after RR elected to field. He was later joined by Jos Buttler.

Here are the key stats.