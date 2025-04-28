IPL 2025: Shubman Gill slams fifty in second successive match
What's the story
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has played another incredible knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Gill powered the Titans in Match 47 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
He added a 93-run opening stand with Sai Sudharsan after RR elected to field. He was later joined by Jos Buttler.
Here are the key stats.
Knock
How Gill weaved his knock
Gill, who was watchful at the start, accelerated just at the right juncture.
The former led from the front as GT were 53/0 after six overs. He took his chances against spinners Riyan Parag and Yudhvir Singh thereafter.
Although GT lost Sudharsan before the 100-run mark, Gill kept the scoreboard ticking.
He fell to Maheesh Theekshana for a 50-ball 84 (4s-5 and 6s-4).
Century
Successive fifties for Gill
As mentioned, Gill hammered a half-century in his second successive IPL 2025 match.
He recently slammed a match-winning 90 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Overall, Gill now has four fifties in IPL 2025. He has raced to 384 runs from nine games at an incredible average of 54.85. His tally includes a strike-rate of 156.09.
Information
Gill gets past 3,600 IPL runs
With another important knock, Gill has raced past 3,600 runs in the IPL. In 112 IPL matches, the Indian batter has an average of nearly 40. His tally includes four tons and 24 half-centuries.