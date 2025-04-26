Varun Chakravarthy dismisses Glenn Maxwell for 5th time in IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy outfoxed Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in Match 44 of the IPL 2025 season at Eden Gardens.
Notably, this was the 2nd successive occasion this season where Varun got Maxwell, taking his overall count to 5 in the competition.
Maxwell came when PBKS were 160/2 in the 15th over.
The Aussie departed for an 8-ball 7.
Varun gets his man once again
Maxwell perished in the 17th over of PBKS' innings. A flat seam-up delivery was a quick one from Varun and Maxwell made room to cut but missed connection. The ball hit the top of off-stump.
Maxwell's stats versus Varun
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 8 IPL innings, Maxwell averages a paltry 10 against Varun.
He has scored 50 runs from 33 balls with his strike rate being 151.51.
In addition to six fours, he has smashed two sixes. Varun owns 5 dismissals and has bowled 13 dot balls in this duel.
Maxwell has failed since the start of IPL 2024 season
In 7 matches this season (6 innings), Maxwell owns only 48 runs, averaging 8. He has faced 49 balls in total, striking at 97.95. Maxwell also suffered in IPL 2024, scoring 52 runs across 9 innings for RCB at just 5.77.
Watch: Maxi being dismissed
