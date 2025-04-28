Jos Buttler becomes second Englishman with 12,500 T20 runs: Stats
What's the story
Star England batter Jos Buttler has completed 12,500 runs in T20 cricket.
Buttler reached the landmark playing for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals in Match 47 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
The 34-year-old attained the feat with his 31st run in the match. He is now the second Englishman with the 12,500-run mark in T20 cricket.
Knock
Another whirlwind knock from Buttler
Buttler continues his rich vein of form in the ongoing IPL season.
He hammered his fourth half-century of IPL 2025, against RR at his former home ground.
Buttler slammed an unbeaten 50 off 26 balls, a knock laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes.
He added a 74-run stand with Shubman Gill as GT reached 209/4 in 20 overs.
Stats
Buttler joins Hales on this list
One of the finest wicketkeeper-batters in white-ball cricket, Buttler has raced past 12,500 T20 runs in 443 games (418 innings).
He has an average and a strike-rate of 35-plus and 145-plus, respectively. The tally includes eight tons and 85 fifties with his best score being 124.
As mentioned, he is only behind Alex Hales (13,610) in terms of T20 runs among Englishmen.
T20Is
Most T20I runs for England
Over the years, Buttler has emerged as England's leading run-scorer in T20I cricket.
He is the only player with 3,000-plus runs for England in the format. He has racked up 3,535 runs from 134 T20Is at an average of 35.35.
Buttler has registered 26 fifties besides a ton in the format.
He led England to the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup title.
IPL
Over 3,950 runs in IPL
Buttler is also among the greatest batters in IPL history. He owns over 3,950 runs from 116 matches at 39-plus.
Seven of his eight T20 tons have come in the IPL.
Notably, Buttler has the second-most centuries in the cash-rich league, only behind Virat Kohli (8). His tally also includes 23 half-centuries.
Over 3,000 of Buttler's IPL runs have come for RR.
Information
Buttler in other T20 tournaments
Buttler has played for a host of franchises in the T20 circuit. He owns 2,439 runs from 107 matches in the Vitality Blast. His other tournament scores include 799 runs in SA20, 632 runs in Men's Hundred, and 605 runs in the Big Bash League.
Information
Buttler has this feat
It is worth noting that Buttler is one of only four players with a 145-plus strike-rate among batters with 10,000-plus runs in T20 cricket. Hales, Kieron Pollard, and Glenn Maxwell are the others.