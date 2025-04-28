What's the story

Star England batter Jos Buttler has completed 12,500 runs in T20 cricket.

Buttler reached the landmark playing for Gujarat Titans against Rajasthan Royals in Match 47 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The 34-year-old attained the feat with his 31st run in the match. He is now the second Englishman with the 12,500-run mark in T20 cricket.