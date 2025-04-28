R Ashwin, PR Sreejesh honored with Padma Awards: Details here
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and ex-hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh were conferred with the prestigious Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
The awards were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu on April 28. Ashwin was awarded the esteemed Padma Shri award while Sreejesh was conferred with the Padma Bhushan.
The awards are among India's highest civilian honors.
Career updates
Legacy of Sreejesh, Ashwin
Sreejesh announced his retirement from hockey last year after guiding India to the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.
On the other hand, Ashwin, who is one of India's best spinners, retired from international cricket after the Boxing Day Test against Australia Down Under.
He currently plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
Information
Ashwin attains this feat
It is worth noting that Ashwin is one of only two Tamil Nadu cricketers to receive the coveted award. He finished with a staggering 765 wickets across formats, including 537 in Test cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin has the most Test wickets among Indians at home
Information
India's hockey legend
Sreejesh announced his retirement after the 2024 Paris Olympics, ending an illustrious 18-year-long international career. He is only the second hockey player after Major Dhyan Chand to get the Padma Bhushan. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics gave Sreejesh a career-defining moment.
Twitter Post
WATCH: The award ceremony
#PadmaAwards2025 | President #DroupadiMurmu confers the Padma Shri upon Ravichandran Ashwin for his contributions to Sports@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/YIntuAOg8s— DD News (@DDNewslive) April 28, 2025