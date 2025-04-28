What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and ex-hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh were conferred with the prestigious Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The awards were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu on April 28. Ashwin was awarded the esteemed Padma Shri award while Sreejesh was conferred with the Padma Bhushan.

The awards are among India's highest civilian honors.