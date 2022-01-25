India

Padma Awards 2022: CDS Bipin Rawat gets Padma Vibhushan

Padma Awards 2022: CDS Bipin Rawat gets Padma Vibhushan

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Jan 25, 2022, 09:14 pm 2 min read

Late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had died in a chopper crash last month.

The central government on Tuesday announced Padma Awards a day ahead of the 73rd Republic Day. Late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat—who died in a chopper crash last month—was among those honored with Padma Vibhushan. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh (posthumously), former Gita Press chairperson Radheyshyam Khemka (posthumously), and Indian classical vocalist Prabha Atre were also awarded Padma Vibhushan.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Padma Awards are conferred in three categories every year in various disciplines such as art, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, etc.

The three categories are the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan, and the Padma Shri, which are the second-highest, the third-highest, and the fourth-highest civilian honors in India, respectively.

The highest civilian honor is the Bharat Ratna.

Details Vaccine manufacturers get Padma Bhushan

The Padma Bhushan was awarded to 17 persons including Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella and Serum Institute of India (SII) Managing Director Cyrus Poonawalla. Bharat Biotech is the pharmaceutical company that manufactured the COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN. The SII manufactures doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca). Both vaccines have been used extensively in India's vaccination drive.

Information Ghulam Nabi Azad, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai honored

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, actor Madhur Jaffery, paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Narayana Nadella were also among those honored with Padma Bhushan. Singer Gurmeet Bawa and scientist Sanjaya Rajaram were given the honor posthumously.

Padma Shri Sonu Nigam, Neeraj Chopra among Padma Shri awardees

Separately, 107 people were honored with Padma Shri. These included Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, along with Olympians Pramod Bhagat and Vandana Kataria. Other awardees included singer Sonu Nigam, Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar, physician Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar, hockey player Vandana Katariya, Sathir dancer R Muthukannammal, and Amai Mahalinga Naik, who single-handedly converted a barren stretch of earth into lush fertile farmland.