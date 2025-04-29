RR stunned Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) by chasing down 224 in the 2020 game in Sharjah.

Steve Smith (50 off 27) and Sanju Samson (85 off 42) set the base for RR but the required run rate was always a challenge.

However, Rahul Tewatia (53) turned out to be the game changer.

After managing just 17 runs from the first 23 balls, he slammed 36 runs from the last eight balls as RR won in the final over.