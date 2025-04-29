Presenting RR's successful 200-plus run-chases in IPL
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 47 of IPL 2025 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.
RR chased down the 210-run target, courtesy of a brilliant partnership between Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
The win not only gave RR a much-needed victory but also made Suryavanshi the youngest centurion in IPL history.
Here we decode RR's successful 200-plus run-chases in IPL.
#1
224 vs PBKS, Sharjah, 2020
RR stunned Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) by chasing down 224 in the 2020 game in Sharjah.
Steve Smith (50 off 27) and Sanju Samson (85 off 42) set the base for RR but the required run rate was always a challenge.
However, Rahul Tewatia (53) turned out to be the game changer.
After managing just 17 runs from the first 23 balls, he slammed 36 runs from the last eight balls as RR won in the final over.
#2
224 vs KKR, Kolkata, 2024
RR made a tremendous bounceback to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets in the 2024 match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
Jos Buttler starred with a brilliant ton as RR chased down 224 on the very last ball.
RR were off to a flying start as RR posted 76/1 in the powerplay.
Buttler, who looked rusty early, broke free just at the right time. His ton meant RR made 103 runs off the final eight overs.
#3
215 vs Deccan Chargers, Hyderabad, 2008
The inaugural season saw RR accomplish the 215-run target against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad.
Graeme Smith (71 off 45) and Yusuf Pathan (61 off 28) set the base for the Royals with a 98-run partnership for the second wicket.
Mohammad Kaif (34 off 16) and skipper Shane Warne (22 off 9*) also made vital contributions as RR (217/7) won with a ball to spare.
#4
210 vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur, 2025
RR were off to a flier in the aforementioned game against GT as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryanvanshi posted a quickfire 166-run stand in just 71 balls.
14-year-old Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket as he made 101 runs off just 38 balls.
Jaiswal, who played second fiddle, returned unbeaten on 70 off just 40 balls as RR recorded an eight-wicket win.
RR recorded the fastest successful 200-plus chase in IPL history (15.5 overs).