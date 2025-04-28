IPL: How legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag fared
What's the story
The inaugural Indian Premier League season (2008) saw several stars align to create magic.
Among them were Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, who were picked up as captains for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) respectively.
While Tendulkar was approaching to the end of his international cricket, Sehwag was at his peak.
Here we explore how these two legends shaped the IPL.
Sachin Tendulkar
Tendulkar scored over 2,000 IPL runs
Leading MI between 2008 and 2011, Tendulkar won 30 and lost 21 matches.
In an illustrious career, the Master Blaster amassed 2,334 runs from 78 IPL games at 34.83. His tally included a ton and 13 half-centuries.
Tendulkar was more of an anchor, and therefore, his strike-rate was 119.81.
He won his only IPL title in 2013 with MI. It was his farewell season.
Virender Sehwag
How Sehwag fared in IPL
On the other hand, Sehwag was every franchise's dream batter with an incredible strike-rate (155.44).
He led DC and Punjab Kings between 2008 and 2015, winning 28 and losing 24 matches (Tied: 1).
Sehwag, who often crushed the opponents bowlers with his early assault, scored 2,728 runs from 104 IPL games at 27.55 (2 centuries and 16 half-centuries).
Records
Notable records of the duo
Tendulkar remains one of only two MI players to have scored 600-plus runs in an IPL season. He bagged the Orange Cap in 2010 (618 runs).
Notably, Tendulkar was the first-ever Indian to get the honor. He scored his only IPL ton a year later.
Meanwhile, Sehwag's 58-ball 122 against Chennai Super Kings in 2014 took PBKS to their first-ever IPL final.
Information
Sehwag starred in 2008; Tendulkar's grand farewell
Sehwag was on fire in the inaugural IPL edition. He hammered 406 runs at a strike-rate of 184.54 while leading DC to the semi-finals. On the other hand, Tendulkar's IPL farewell was scintillating as MI won the first of their five IPL titles (2013).