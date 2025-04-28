What's the story

The inaugural Indian Premier League season (2008) saw several stars align to create magic.

Among them were Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, who were picked up as captains for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) respectively.

While Tendulkar was approaching to the end of his international cricket, Sehwag was at his peak.

Here we explore how these two legends shaped the IPL.